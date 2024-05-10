Record-Breaking QB’s Failed Seahawks Tryout: ‘Way, Way Off’ Target

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks invited quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to join rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Tagovailoa, younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, went undrafted out of Maryland. After one season in Alabama with his big brother, Tagovailoa spent four years with the Terrapins.

The 5-foot-11 quarterback thrived in Maryland. In 41 games, he completed 955 passes for 11,256 yards, 76 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. While his name wasn’t called during the NFL draft, Tagovailoa came to Seattle as the Big Ten All-Time Passing Leader.

Unfortunately, the record-breaking passer’s talent didn’t translate in Seattle. His main competition at rookie minicamp, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, and Gannon’s Kory Curtis, didn’t fare well either. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell posted, “The QBs in the camp were way, way off on their throws. Couldn’t see any of the 3 even on a practice squad.”

While learning a new playbook and throwing with brand-new receivers is a tall task, the overall results were underwhelming. SI’s Corbin K. Smith wrote, “In the case of Cordeiro, who played his last two seasons at San Jose State after starting his college career at Hawaii, he uncorked several low one-hoppers from the pocket and also threw behind his intended target several times during team drills.

“As for Tagovailoa, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yardage seemed to play tight throughout the practice, frequently overthrowing receivers on deep balls and at one point leaving a receiver hanging out to dry on a go ball that sailed 15 feet over the wideout’s head.”

Seahawks Analyst Said QB Taulia Tagovailoa ‘Did Not Pass the Test’

Former Seahawks quarterback turned analyst Brock Huard offered insight into why Tagovailoa and his competitors failed to earn a spot in training camp. “None of them could throw it,” Huard said on Seattle Sports. “If you’re going to play in this system, you’re going to have to (be a passer).”

Seahawks new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spent the past two seasons working with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at Washington. To thrive in Grubb’s system, a strong arm holds more weight than athleticism. “Cordeiro is a great athlete and Tagovaiola runs around and is creative and makes plays, but they’re not refined, accurate passers,” Huard noted.

“I think they looked at these three and just said, ‘Yeah, we can do better than this… We’ve got to find somebody who’s first and foremost trait is not their athleticism,’” Huard said. “(The most important things are) their accuracy, their anticipation, them as a passer, and these guys just did not pass the test.”

Tagovailoa, however, has another shot to make it onto an NFL roster. Following his failed tryout with the Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals offered him a tryout at their rookie minicamp. The Athletic’s Dan Brugler wrote in his draft preview, “Overall, Taulia Tagovailoa is a confident, mobile passer who shines in the RPO game, but his lack of top-tier physical traits will make it tough for him to overcome inconsistent decision-making in the NFL.”

As it stands, the Seahawks only have two quarterbacks on the roster with veteran Geno Smith as the clear starter. As for his backup, Seattle traded for Sam Howell with the Washington Commanders following Drew Lock’s exit.

Under Pete Carroll, the Seahawks kept just two quarterbacks on the roster. While it’s unclear if coach Mike Macdonald prefers to have three, the Seahawks could bring in another prospective quarterback before OTAs or training camp.