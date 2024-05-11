Commanders’ Daniels Strikes Unusual Deal to Secure No. 5 Jersey

It’s not unusual in the NFL for players to strike financial agreements — cash or otherwise — in order to secure a desired jersey number.

One of the more unusual agreements in recent memory came when Washington Commanders quarterback and 2024 NFL draft No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels wanted to obtain the No. 5 jersey that’s been worn by two-time Pro Bowl punter Tress Way since 2014.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the agreement involved the two players’ alma maters — Oklahoma for Way and LSU for Daniels.

“Commanders P Tress Way did not want a cash transaction from Jayden Daniels for the No. 5,” Schefter posted on X on May 9. “Instead, as part of the exchange, when Way is done with his NFL career, Daniels plans to send Way and his family to an Oklahoma-LSU football game, presumably with good seats, per source.”

Daniels took the field for the first time in the No. 5 jersey on May 10 at Commanders’ rookie minicamp. Daniels’ has worn the number since high school and at two different college stops — first at Arizona State then at LSU.

Unexpected ‘Way’ to NFL Stardom for Punter

According to Commanders.com’s Zach Selby, Way initially didn’t want to give up the jersey number he’s had for the last decade, but ultimately decided to make sure Daniels got the number he wanted after talking with his wife, Brianna, who pointed out he wasn’t acting like a team captain, which he was in 2023.

“Why do you have the ‘C’ (in the first place?’ ” Way said his wife asked him. Brianna Way was an All-Big 12 outfielder at Oklahoma in 2013 and was named to the Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team in 2012 when the Sooners finished as national runner-up. Tress Way went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2013 and was cut by the Chicago Bears two years in a row before making Washington’s roster in 2014 and has been with the team for the last decade, becoming one of the few bright spots in an otherwise terrible era of football.

Way has been a two-time Pro Bowler and made the NFL All-Pro Team in 2019 — he’s averaged 46.9 yards per punt for his career and landed almost 40 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

Way said he’s undecided on what his new number will be — only that it will be an odd number.

Washington’s Unusual History With Number Swaps

Over the years, jersey number swaps have led to some pretty cool moments/ Dallas Cowboys‘ superstar Deion Sanders famously gifted fellow cornerback Alundis Brice a brand-new BMW and left a note in his locker that read “now give me my damn jersey” secure the famous No. 21

Washington’s history with trading jersey numbers is the flip side.

In 2004, after being traded from the Denver Broncos to Washington, running back Clinton Portis agreed to pay safety Ifeanyi Ohalete $40,000 to take his No. 26 jersey.

Portis paid $20,000 up front but after Ohalete was released, refused to pay the remaining $20,000. Ohalete took Portis to court, and Portis was ordered by a judge to pay $18,000.