Broncos Cut Former 1st-Round Pick, Super Bowl Champion From Roster

The Denver Broncos made more room on the 90-man roster for incoming rookies, both draft picks and undrafted free agents. Their first move was parting ways with backup quarterback Ben DiNucci, who was arguably fourth on the new-look depth chart.

They followed that up with a wave of signings, with 13 free agents and four of their draft picks all agreeing to deals.

That meant more cuts, including a former first-round pick at wide receiver.

“Denver released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence, the team announced Friday,” DenverBroncos.com’s Aric DiLalla wrote on May 10. “Dorsett signed with the Broncos’ practice squad ahead of the 2023 regular season and was elevated for a pair of games during the year.”

Dorsett, 31, was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He drew one start in his pair of appearances for the Broncos last season. But he failed to haul in any of his three targets.

He had 257 yards on 20 grabs with one touchdown in 2022 with the Houston Texans.

Dorsett set career highs with five touchdowns in 2019 as a member of the New England Patriots and had 59 receptions for 528 yards in 2019. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2018.

The veteran had planned to go back to wearing No. 13 this season, the same as his Patriots days.

Both numbers mean the same to me…. Rocked 4 in high school and college, and won a Super Bowl in 13 https://t.co/qD0Iaz8pEl — Phillip Dorsett II (@Dorsett_4) May 9, 2024

He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. But he faced an uphill battle to retain a spot in a retooled wide receiver room featuring two draft picks and a veteran free agent signing.

Lawrence was a fourth-round pick (No. 131 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

He has had stints with the Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans in his career but did not see a snap in the 2023 season.

Broncos Announce 13 UDFAs Signed to 90-Man Roster

The Broncos also added depth after the draft on both sides of the ball, making Dorsett and Lawrence long shots from the outset of the offseason program.

“Since the start of free agency, the Broncos have made several moves at the wide receiver position, as they re-signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey, signed Josh Reynolds and drafted Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele,” DiLalla wrote. “Denver also signed college free agent Lincoln Victor on Friday.

“Along the defensive line, Denver signed veterans Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson in free agency, traded for John Franklin-Myers and added college free agents Brandon Matterson and Jordan Miller.”

Matterson, Miller, and Victor were among the 13 UDFAs to get a deal.

Matterson is a 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman, He wrapped up his six-year collegiate career with career-highs in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (six).

Miller is bigger than Matterson, checking in at 6-foot-3. A five-year performer in college, he began his career at Miami before transferring to SMU for his final season. Miller logged 3.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his career.

Victor is a fifth-year senior. who had 89 catches, 860 yards, and five touchdowns in 2023.

Broncos’ Bo Nix Sets Stage for 1st-Round QBs

The Broncos signed five of their draft picks. They locked in each of their two picks in the fifth-round picks cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and running back Audric Estime. Denver also agreed to contracts with seventh-rounders wideout Devaughn Vele and center Nick Gargiulo.

But the headliner was Bo Nix, who became the first of the six quarterbacks drafted to sign his rookie contract.

Nix was also the last of the six to come off the board. So it makes sense he is the first to sign.

Each of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy will lock in before the start of training camp. Williams’ deal could take time to hammer out if they haggle over the exact structure.

But there is less intrigue around rookie contract signings in general since the league moved to scaled wages in 2011.

Third-round edge rusher Jonah Elliss and fourth-rounder Franklin remain unsigned.