Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Suffers Brutal Injury

The 2011 title was the peak for the Dallas Mavericks, as it marked their first (and only) championship in franchise history. However, for fans nowadays, there should be plenty of hope of reaching that peak again with superstar Luka Doncic at the helm.

Unfortunately, the NBA season is still a ways away, meaning we won’t get to watch Doncic ball out for the Mavericks for a while. However, the young star is still playing. Fans can watch him lead the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket, which is going on right now.

It’s definitely fun to watch him play, but there is also an element of fear involved, as injuries can happen. The Boston Celtics just saw that happen with Danilo Gallinari, who tore his ACL playing for the Italian national team in the same tournament.

Well, if Mavericks fans were watching Doncic’s latest outing with Slovenia, their hearts dropped to the floor. In the second quarter of Slovenia’s game against France, Doncic took an elbow to the head, falling to the floor. When he stood up, blood was trickling down his face.

Seeing Doncic hit the deck undoubtedly sent a wave of panic over Mavericks fans everywhere. However, luckily for them, Doncic got up. Not only that, though, he got up and kept on going, playing with a vengeance.

Doncic Received Stitches at Halftime

For some players, getting elbowed in the head would signal the end of the game. But not for Doncic.

As noted by Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic received stitches at halftime and then proceeded to dominate the French national team.

“Late in the first half of the Slovenian national team’s EuroBasket game Wednesday, France appeared to discover the one thing that could slow Luka Doncic’s dominance:

“An elbow to the head.

“But not even blood trickling from a gash beneath his hair and then having the cut stitched at halftime kept Doncic from a thrilling performance in Slovenia’s 88-82 victory over France,” Caplan wrote.

Not only did Doncic help Slovenia to a win, he absolutely showed out.

Doncic’s 47-Point Domination

Team Slovenia ended the night with 88 points. France ended the night with 82.

Doncic had 47 by himself.

The Mavericks superstar added seven rebounds and five assists on top of his points total, shooting 15-of-23 from the field and 6-of-11 from three-point range. It was a truly special performance from one of the greatest players in the world.

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert, who stars for Team France, spoke about how incredible Doncic is after the contest.

“He is able to play the game like probably few people in the history of the game have been able to do it,” Gobert said. “We try to not give him everything, make sure he is not able to make other people better around him and score, and try to make him work defensively. Tonight, he had a good night … He made some shots that were really tough, you have to tip your hat off when he makes those shots. But it was a tie game with two minutes left.”

.@espn_macmahon asked Rudy Gobert if he’s about sick of seeing Luka Doncic at this point. Rudy, with a smile: “No, I hope to see him again.” pic.twitter.com/I7XMwkO7TF — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) September 7, 2022

While the stitches aspect might be scary to hear for Mavericks fans, the fact that Doncic was able to return and continue dominating should be a relief. It was a scary moment, but the Slovenian superstar seems just