Mark Cuban Calls Out Mavericks for Major Issue

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t been able to string together more than four wins in a row all season, and they’ve lost seven of their last 11 games. They’ve struggled with consistency all season long, and one big-time issue they’ve dealt with has been free-throw shooting.

Dallas is shooting just 72.3% from the charity stripe this season, which ranks 29th in the NBA. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently spoke about the issue, stating that the team would probably have “five more wins” if they could hit their free throws.

“Literally, we’d probably have five more wins if we could shoot free throws,” Cuban said. “Easily. “It’s just the way it goes. We went through the same things early last year, and for whatever reason, it’s been an Achilles heel.”

Luka Doncic on Mavs' free throw shooting vs. Bucks: "I think we've just got to practice, and me the first one. I've got to set the tempo for my teammates. … Got to make the free throws. It's a free shot, no one is guarding you, so you just got to take your time & knock it in."

Luka Doncic leads the team in free throws per game at 10.4 attempts – a number that also ranks third in the NBA. However, he shoots just 71.8% from the line, which ranks ninth on the team.

Most of the team’s big men are also struggling from the free-throw line. Christian Wood is shooting just 68.4%, Dwight Powell is shooting 65.2%, and JaVale McGee is shooting 54.5%.

Mavericks Urged to Change Starting 5

While the free-throw shooting is undoubtedly one of the biggest issues with the Mavericks right now, there are some other changes they could look to make. One of which would be switching up the starting lineup, particularly at the guard position.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggested that Dallas move Spencer Dinwiddie to the bench and start Josh Green in his place.

“Josh Green’s constituency is growing beyond meme-happy Mavs Reddit threads as the third-year wing continues to expand his game,” Hughes wrote. “In 20.0 minutes per contest, he’s averaging 7.0 points on 58.2 percent shooting from the field with a sparkling 44.4 percent knockdown rate from long distance. Though a low-usage option (not a problem with Luka threatening to lead the league in usage rate for the third straight year), Green has added passable punch off the bounce and has improved dramatically as a decision-maker in space.”

WHAT THE HELL DID JOSH GREEN JUST DO

Green has slowly emerged as a crucial rotational piece for the Mavericks. His hustle defense has always been there, but the consistency he’s shown from three-point range has been important to his development.

Mavericks New Guard Speaks Out

Dallas recently made a change in their guard rotation, but it had nothing to do with the starting lineup. They signed veteran point guard Kemba Walker to a contract, releasing Facundo Campazzo in the process.

After his first game with the Mavericks, Walker admitted that he wasn’t very comfortable out there, but he also said that he just needs more time to gel with his new teammates.

“I wouldn’t say super-comfortable,” he said. “But it’s my first game with new guys, trying to see where I can fit in, so it might take a little time. Or might not, I don’t know. But it was good to be out there with those guys. They made me feel good. They’ve been treating me well since I got here.”