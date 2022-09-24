Warriors GM Sounds Off on Future Contract Extensions

Last year went about as well as the Golden State Warriors could have ever hoped for. Not only did Klay Thompson successfully return from his two-season absence, but they also managed to win their fourth championship in eight seasons.

Stephen Curry played at an MVP level, Draymond Green turned things on when it mattered most, Andrew Wiggins was a first-time All-Star, Jordan Poole turned into a blossoming young star, everything was perfect for the Warriors.

However, heading into next year, they are in a bit of a pickle. It’s possible that Green, Wiggins, and Poole will all need contract extensions at the end of the year. When asked if any of the negotiations could go awry, Warriors GM Bob Myers revealed that every discussion depends on the player involved and their motives.

“I don’t think so. But you know, I’ve been on the side whereas an agent, I would sit with you and say, Anthony, you want to take had $100 million or do you want to play it out? Hard for us to imagine that decision but some players will say, I honestly don’t think that will go well for me and I don’t want to play with that over my head. And some will have the ultimate confidence to say, that means nothing to me, and I want to hold out for what I think might be a bigger payday,” Myers said while previewing the team’s training camp.

Warriors Talk | Bob Myers Previews 2022 Training Camp Bob Myers met with the media to preview the Golden State Warriors 2022 Training Camp. 2022-09-22T22:03:46Z

He also added that he can’t tell what the Warriors players will do.

Myers: ‘I Can’t Tell With These Guys’

Green has stated in the past that he wants a max contract on his next deal, meanwhile, we don’t know much about Wiggins’ and Poole’s desires. Myers stated that he doesn’t really know where all three players stand, but he does think that they’re all confident in their abilities.

“It depends. It’s personal. If the money is close, you know, if you get it close to where guys want it to be, they usually take it in my — having been on this side and that side.

“But if it’s a big gap, and a player has a certain kind of mindset, they will go with it and play it out. I can’t tell with these guys. They all seem like they are pretty confident, stable and they will take a deal if they like it, and I guess if they don’t, they won’t, but it’s hard to say right now,” Myers explained.

Plus, he gave some good insight into whether or not they want to stay in Golden State.

Myers Says No One Wants to Leave

It’s uncertain whether or not the Warriors can pay all three players, but according to Myers, he hasn’t heard any of them express any desire to leave.

“The good news for us is I don’t hear anybody that wants to leave. That would be a worse problem if they said, I don’t want to be here, I’m out of here at the end of the year or I don’t want to be here, trade me. I don’t hear any of that. The goal will be to do the best we can,” said Myers.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the year plays out.