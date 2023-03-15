Damian Lillard Issues Bold Claim on Steph Curry After Absurd Performance

The Golden State Warriors have worked hard to establish themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA. They’ve pushed for title after title with the help of their three stars – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

And while all three of those players were important to the team’s success, Curry has always been the unquestioned head of the snake. He’s one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time, and according to Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, he has the ability to score 100 in a game.

“I was just thinking like, I don’t know if I’m going to ever score 70 again,” Lillard said on The Old Man & The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter. “So, like, when you really think about it, it’s like, I really could have had 90. When the time came, I could have had 90 if these shots went in. So it was like, that’s what I was thinking about. And then when I really thought about it, I was like, Steph Curry could definitely score 100 points.”

Lillard was discussing his 71-point game from earlier this season with Redick and Alter on the podcast, and they asked him whether or not he believes someone will ever score 100 points in a game again. He said that if he had made a few more shots he thought he could have made, he would have had at least 90.

Meanwhile, Redick went on to say that if a player were to score 100 points, it would have to be a guard. Redick stated that he believes Lillard, Curry, and Luka Doncic are the only players in the NBA right now that could do it.

Stephen Curry Discusses NBA Future

Curry recently spoke with Marc J. Spears of Andscape about the latter stages of his career. He revealed that he’s spoken with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers about playing into the final years of his career.

“How I feel right now is not how I thought I’d feel at 35,” Curry told Spears. “That number sounds crazy, but in my head, I feel like I got a lot left. The work I put into this I still enjoy. Who knows how [the future] looks? I talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and other guys who have been on the other side of the halfway point. I know quarterbacking is different, but you can check yourself [mentally] into not fast-forwarding too far. They really did a good job of disciplining themselves for what is happening in real time. They’re 40 feeling like they can still play. I’m trying to stay in that mode. Thirty-five is a big milestone, but the next one is 40. The way I feel right now, who knows?”

Warriors Trade Eased Stars’ Frustrations

In other news, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the James Wiseman trade helped ease the frustrations of Curry and Thompson.

“And getting [Gary] Payton [II] back was a good move,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The players really liked Gary Payton. The coaches really liked him. No one wanted to see them lose him to Portland and not really even be in the mix on re-signing him. The injury thing really screwed them. But guys like Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson), that was a good signal that they’re trying to win now, that they don’t want to give away this season to develop young guys. That’s important. There’s no question those guys were frustrated with the team and the way they were approaching everything.”