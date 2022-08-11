Draymond Green Sends Strong Message to Former Warriors Teammate

The Golden State Warriors have helped launch the careers of plenty of NBA players. Gary Payton II is the prime example of this, as after just one year of being a part of Golden State’s rotation, he earned himself a big-time payday with the Portland Trail Blazers.

But at the same time, some players struggle to perform once they leave the Warriors’ system. Ian Clark is a great example of this, as once he left the Warriors, he only spent two more seasons in the league. Regardless, Golden State gives players a great starting point.

Well, just recently, one of the Warriors’ former players just earned himself a new NBA contract. According to reports, former Warriors guard Quinn Cook signed with the Sacramento Kings on a one-year deal. Once the move was announced, star forward Draymond Green took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate.

“Go take it brotha,” Green posted to his Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Cook with his signing announcement. Green and Cook were teammates for two seasons from 2017 to 2019, where they were able to win one championship together.

Since leaving Golden State, Cook has been on quite the journey through the NBA.

Cook’s Recent History in NBA

Marc Spears of Andscape was the first to report the news of Cook agreeing to a deal with the Kings. Despite not having played on an NBA roster since the 2020-21 season, when he played with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, Cook spent last season with Sacramento’s G League team.

“The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contract, source told @espn @andscape,” Spears reported. “The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for [Cleveland Cavaliers] 2020-21 season.”

The Kings have agreed to sign NBA veteran Quinn Cook to a one-year contact, source told @espn @andscape. The two-time NBA champion played for the G League Stockton Kings last season and is competing for a third point guard spot. Last played in the NBA for Cavs 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/bWjXCN02NS — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 9, 2022

He appeared in 11 games with the Stockton Kings this past year, playing 35.3 minutes per game. In those minutes, the 29-year-old averaged 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 52.4% shooting from the field and 44.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The veteran guard will now get another shot in the NBA, and according to a tweet he put out last season, this is all he’s been working toward.

Cook’s ‘Proudest Moment’ of Career

Despite winning multiple championships thus far, Cook tweeted out that earning another shot in the league would mark the “proudest moment” of his career. And now, he’s earned that opportunity.

“God willing I get a NBA call up this season it will be the proudest moment in my career thus far. I will cherish it like a any championship I’ve won because a couple months ago I was at rock bottom. I was at my lowest I’ve been in my life but God got me through it. Never quit! 🙏🏽,” Cook tweeted on March 27.

God willing I get a NBA call up this season it will be the proudest moment in my career thus far. I will cherish it like a any championship I’ve won because a couple months ago I was at rock bottom. I was at my lowest I’ve been in my life but God got me through it. Never quit! 🙏🏽 — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) March 27, 2022

Seeing Cook back in the league will be fun for Warriors fans, as he was a crucial bench piece during their 2018 title run. And now, he’ll be joining a divisional rival.