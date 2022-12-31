Potential Draymond Green ‘Trade to be Made’ Would Give Warriors New Super Team

The Golden State Warriors aren’t having the season they may have wanted after winning the NBA Championship last year, but they’re still in an alright spot. The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, have been met with disappointment at every turn.

LeBron James has been expressing his frustration all year at the Lakers’ lack of competitiveness. The superstar’s latest comments have some speculating that he could request a trade. In turn, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports ranked all 29 other teams in terms of how likely a James trade is, and for the Warriors, he noted that a Draymond Green swap could be a likely scenario.

“There’s a trade to be made here,” Quinn wrote. “It’s just a matter of who’s going to be involved. One of the following four players has to be in it as matching salary: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins. Green is the logical choice. He plays LeBron’s position. He’s also a Klutch client who would probably like to play with James. Thompson is the next likeliest choice, but he’s a beloved Bay Area icon who carries none of Green’s baggage. Would the team really let him go? Would Curry? Thompson’s father played in Los Angeles. That might be enough to convince him to give the Lakers a try. Maybe the Warriors tell Green that he can either be traded to Los Angeles or traded somewhere less desirable and he acquiesces. Poole and Wiggins are essential to both their immediate title hopes and their future. The Warriors would probably prefer to keep them and build a trade around draft picks, Jonathan Kuminga and/or James Wiseman.”

I ranked all 29 other teams as possible LeBron trade destinations earlier today. If the Lakers are content to let masterpieces like the one LeBron just gave us go to waste, I can think of quite a few teams that are ready to appreciate him.https://t.co/WSsidg0qHx — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 31, 2022

Green and James are great friends, so most of the rumors connecting Green to the Lakers are because he would want to play with James. However, as Quinn noted, if the Warriors made it clear that they were going to move him anyways, he likely wouldn’t shut down the idea of playing for the Lakers.

Warriors Listed as ‘Favorites’ in LeBron James Trade

In tandem with Quinn’s idea about a potential Green trade, he listed the Warriors in the “favorites” tier of potential trade destinations. He mentioned James’ past comments about wanting to play with Stephen Curry when discussing the potential match.

“Hey, speaking of quotes launching rumors, James wasn’t even a little subtle in April when he said that Stephen Curry would be the player in today’s league with whom he’d most want to play,” Quinn wrote. “The Bay Area isn’t quite New York or Los Angeles, but it’s still an extremely appealing market thanks to Silicon Valley. Golden State’s ownership has hinted that it doesn’t plan to pay for a half-billion dollar payroll in the near future, but perhaps they’d change their tune if it meant access to all of the ancillary revenue streams James creates. The Warriors may not have felt they needed James to compete for a fifth championship before the season. Their poor start could make them more aggressive.”

Draymond Green was asked the mental challenge of facing Celtics vs. LeBron James: "It doesn't compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."pic.twitter.com/jXCyULdW29 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 15, 2022

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

As for Green, he may be on the way out of Golden State anyways. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there is a “pretty strong” chance that Green will leave the Warriors at the end of his current contract.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”