Warriors Linked to 27-Year-Old Sharpshooter as Potential Trade Target

The Golden State Warriors are slowly starting to climb back up the standings, notching two wins in a row, but their slow start to the year had some fans concerned about their championship aspirations. Even now, they are only 5-7 on the season, which places them at 11th in the Western Conference.

In turn, there could potentially be some trades in their future. Jake Rill of Bleacher Report believes that Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen would be a great fit for the Warriors.

“It’s been a surprisingly slow start to the season for the defending NBA champion Warriors, who are 5-7 after notching back-to-back wins. Because of that, Golden State could be in the market for a trade or two over the next few months.

“Sure, the Warriors already have a lot of perimeter talent with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the backcourt. But they play their best when they’re knocking down a plethora of shots from long range, and Allen would fit right in beside them,” Rill explained.

So far this season, Allen has appeared in 11 games for the Bucks, playing 26.8 minutes per game. He’s averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 42.2% shooting from the field and 42.6% shooting from three-point range.

Bucks Have Made Calls About Allen

Rill’s link doesn’t come without supporting information, though. Allen has played well for the Bucks over the past few years, but with Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Wesley Matthews, and George Hill in the guard room, they could look to add depth elsewhere.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that “Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects.”

Fischer’s report directly named Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns as a potential trade target for the Bucks, but he did not list any of the other teams Milwaukee has supposedly called.

Warriors Not Making Moves Right Now

While adding Allen to the mix could help improve Golden State’s lackluster bench unit, GM Bob Myers recently made it clear that he doesn’t plan on overreacting to the team’s early struggles. In turn, he said not to expect any immediate changes to the roster.

“We’re not going to overreact to this start,” Myers said in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “We’re going to see how we move through it. But we view ourselves as contenders. There’s no secret there. And we’ll look at the roster as we move ahead. But at this point, it’s way too early to kind of make any proclamations about what we’re going to do.”

Should GSW management be prepared for the two-timeline thing not working this season? I asked Bob Myers this question and many more, he answered.https://t.co/F0kVruVOlO — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) November 8, 2022

That being said, Myers didn’t rule out the possibility of moves entirely. He said that he’ll likely start picking up the phone again around 40 games in.

“But it is 11 games. I’ll get back on the phone with you after 40 games or half the season and if we’re talking about the same stuff, maybe it’ll be different answers,” said Myers. “But at this point, it is early. Not so early that we don’t care what we’re looking like. But it is too early to kind of make any drastic decisions.”

Allen could be a potential target to watch out for, but it wouldn’t happen anytime soon.