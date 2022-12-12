Warriors Star Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have been figuring things out on the fly this season. They’ve been struggling to piece together wins, especially on the road, and they are only a game above .500 on the year. There have been a multitude of issues, such as their depth, their youngsters, and some early shooting struggles.

Jordan Poole has been mixed up in all three of those problems, as he was in a slump to start the season and has been tasked with leading the team’s second unit. And on a recent edition of the Dubs Talk podcast, Poole revealed that he constantly hounds Stephen Curry with questions in an attempt to improve.

“Luckily, I’m in the situation where he has taken me under his wing and kind of like being his rook, his young guy,” Poole said. “And following in his footsteps is dope because you can kind of tell that he wants to finally give some of these things away, something he can help in ways that he can help. Yeah, I just grill him with questions all the time.”

The young guard was the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and over the years, he’s emerged as a top prospect for the Warriors. He was a crucial part of the team’s championship run last year and, at just 23 years old, will undoubtedly be a huge part of their future plans.

Despite his early-season struggles, Poole has started to find his footing a bit. The young guard is averaging 17.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 43.0% shooting from the field and 32.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Curry Praises Young Forward

While Poole may be the direct heir to Curry’s throne as the start point guard of the Warriors, there are some other young guys on the squad looking to make names for themselves. In Golden State’s recent win over the Boston Celtics, Jonathan Kuminga played a huge role.

After the contest, Curry praised Kuminga’s performance, noting that he’s flipped a switch on the defensive side of the ball.

“So I think he’s flipped that switch,” Curry said. “Coach has put his trust in him, putting him out there, and he’s showing that he’s trustworthy in terms of impacting the flow of the game, even in a game like tonight, where he didn’t get any minutes in the Finals last year against that team. He belonged out there tonight, you can kind of really feel that.”

Steph says Kuminga has shown he's "trustworthy" with his impact on the floor pic.twitter.com/qcxlgpe3SH — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 11, 2022

Warriors Star Sends Strong Message

And while Curry is busy praising the team’s young stars, Draymond Green is busy warning the rest of the conference. He recently revealed that he’s not scared of anybody in the West.

“I’m not concerned about anybody in the West,” Green said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “I think there are good teams in the West, good teams that you have to fear, have the appropriate fears [as] coach Kerr always talks about. [The] Phoenix [Suns] is one of those teams. I’ve been telling everybody for two years now. I’m never counting the [Los Angeles} Lakers out. They got LeBron James; they got Anthony Davis. They got Russell Westbrook. I’m never counting them out, but I don’t worry about anybody in the West. I have appropriate fear, and I know what teams are capable of, but I know if we play our A-game, nobody’s beating us.”