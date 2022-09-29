Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Warriors’ New Additions

The Golden State Warriors are in Japan and their preseason kicks off on September 30 at 3:00 a.m. PST, which means most Warriors fans probably won’t be up to see the contest. They’ll be taking on the Washington Wizards and Japanese superstar Rui Hachimura.

Lots of videos have surfaced of them at training camp in Japan. This includes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson battling it out with a sumo wrestler, Curry meeting up with Japanese musician Suga, and Jonathan Kuminga chatting with NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo.

One of the most intriguing quotes to note, however, is Thompson discussing the team’s newest additions. Golden State added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green this summer in free agency, and Thompson has high hopes for both of them.

“I love what they both bring. JaMychal is so tough, he can spread the floor, he can rebound. He gives us tremendous frontcourt depth. Donte’s a champion and a combo guard that we need to help us out in the backcourt. And those guys are going to have great years for us. I can feel it,” Thompson told reporters.

I asked Klay Thompson about his new teammates JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo at the #Warriors' practice today in Tokyo. "Those guys are gonna have great years for us."#NBAJapanGames2022 pic.twitter.com/IYqke7aAf3 — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) September 29, 2022

The Warriors lost three key pieces of their rotation this summer – Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica. In turn, they replaced those players with DiVincenzo and Green, who should be set up to play crucial roles in Golden State’s rotation.

Thompson isn’t the only member of the Warriors organization who’s confident in DiVincenzo and Green, though. Earlier this summer, head coach Steve Kerr detailed their roles and how much he believes in both of them.

Kerr Discusses Green’s Importance

Losing Porter and Bjelica was brutal for the Warriors, as both played important roles in their Finals run. However, during an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kerr expressed how confident he is in Green’s ability to replace both Porter and Bjelica.

“He’s the logical replacement for Otto and Beli,” Kerr explained. “One guy replacing two. He’s capable of sort of playing either role, the four or the five. If he’s playing with Draymond, he can stretch the floor and can guard the five, while Draymond guards the four. He gives us frontcourt flexibility.”

Here’s Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green, Patrick Baldwin Jr. & Quinndary Weatherspoon doing some skill work with the kids. pic.twitter.com/7BQ9bMqMtb — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) September 29, 2022

In addition, Kerr believes that Green’s shooting numbers will take a jump this year.

“I have a lot of confidence he’ll shoot the ball well. Players generally shoot the ball better with us, I think,” said Kerr. “That’s not always true. But the space that Steph and Klay provide them along with Draymond’s passing. You saw it with Otto and Gary last year. I think JaMychal will love playing with our guys.”

As for DiVincenzo, Kerr thinks he’ll fit right in, too.

Kerr Says DiVincenzo is Perfect Fit

When Payton joined the Portland Trail Blazers this summer, the Warriors lost their best defensive guard. While DiVincenzo may not be quite the defender that Payton is, Kerr believes that he’ll be able to help Golden State in other ways.

“Donte is a perfect fit for the way we play,” Kerr said. “The ball movement, the cutting. He’s a great cutter. He’s a really good spot-up shooter. He’s a good passer on the move. He’s not just a spot-up shooter. He’s a secondary playmaker. Pretty bouncy, but with a great feel for the game. He’s gonna fit right in.”

It’s clear that the Warriors believe in their free agency signings. They’ll need to play big-time roles for Golden State this year if they want to repeat as champions.