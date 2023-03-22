Klay Thompson Sends Message on Stephen Curry After Warriors Beat Rockets

The Golden State Warriors are in a weird spot at the moment. The Western Conference standings are extremely tight, but Golden State is near the top of the middle-of-the-pack group. However, one losing streak could see the Warriors fall into the Play-In Tournament.

On Monday night, they got the job done against the Houston Rockets, with both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry putting up great numbers. After the game, Thompson spoke about what went right for Golden State during their fourth-quarter surge, name-dropping Curry in the process.

“I think we didn’t foul. And when we can just get the ball off the rim and go, it opens up everything for us,” Thompson said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Then, on top of that, we had some great shot-making from Anthony Lamb, and Big K [Jonathan Kuminga] made a nice mid-range move, and Steph obviously doing his thing. But yeah, those were the big components of the fourth quarter surge.”

Curry exploded for a big night against the Rockets, leading the Warriors in scoring. He ended the night with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 10-of-23 shooting from the floor and 5-of-15 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

As for Thompson, he wasn’t far behind his Splash Brother counterpart. The Warriors star finished the game with 29 points, seven rebounds, and one assist on 11-of-21 shooting from the field and 5-of-13 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Stephen Curry Name-Drops Klay Thompson

In addition, Curry also spoke after the game, breaking down what went right for the Warriors. He gave Thompson a shoutout for a big shot he hit late in the game.

“Having 14 turnovers in the first half was rough,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We could never really create enough separation. And then [in the] second half, we were a little bit more mindful. I think we only had four turnovers and got decent shots. We didn’t make as many as we wanted to, but we got stops. Ran in transition. Played pretty disciplined. They made a little run. We got a little sloppy for two minutes there down the stretch but got back to good offense [and] connecting the game. Klay hits a big shot. And somebody else hit a shot. But it was just mindful basketball that we needed to finish strong.”

Steve Kerr Discusses Ty Jerome Playing Time

In other news, Ty Jerome only has a few games left on his two-way contract before he becomes ineligible to play. After Golden State’s win over the Rockets, head coach Steve Kerr stated that the Warriors plan on saving his games for the end of the season in case Curry or Jordan Poole need to sit out for a game.

“Ty – he’s really a guy who’s a proven NBA player. And so, we’re not going to have him play in the G League,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re going to save his- he’s got three NBA games left on his two-way contract. So, we’re going to save him for a rainy day. If Steph or Jordan has to miss a game, we’ll need Ty. So, we’re going to hang on to those games.”