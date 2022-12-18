Warriors Proposal Dumps Wiseman for Scorer Seeking $25 Million Per Year

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with a lot of adversity this season. From struggles on the road to Klay Thompson’s early-season shooting slump to recent injuries. Stephen Curry is dealing with a shoulder issue that could keep him out for a few weeks.

In turn, there have been a lot of trade rumblings surrounding the team. Golden State has put a lot of trust in their young guys, but so far, they haven’t delivered as much as the team had hoped. James Wiseman is one of those youngsters, and a trade with the Washington Wizards could potentially help fix some of the team’s problems.

Here’s a full outline of a potential trade:

Warriors receive: Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Wizards receive: Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected)

The Wizards are in an even rougher spot than the Warriors this season, as they find themselves sitting at 11-19 on the season. In addition, Kuzma recently revealed that he plans on declining his player option for next year. Since Washington doesn’t seem like they’ll be competing for a playoff spot, trading Kuzma for younger pieces makes a ton of sense.

From the perspective of the Warriors, this deal would fill multiple needs. Adding Kuzma’s scoring off the bench would give them a massive boost, and Gafford would be a solid upgrade over Wiseman at this point in time.

Kuzma would be the prize in this deal. The forward has appeared in 29 of Washington’s 30 games this year and is playing 35.1 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 46.1% shooting from the field and 33.8% shooting from three-point range.

Steve Kerr Praises James Wiseman Amid Trade Rumblings

Wiseman has been the main name thrown around in trade rumors because of his struggles this year. The big man has been sent down to the G League multiple times, and, despite being the second-overall pick just a few years ago, injuries and a lack of opportunities have hurt his progression.

That being said, Steve Kerr recently praised Wiseman’s performance after the Warriors’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I thought James did a really nice job on both ends tonight,” Kerr said. “He got to the dunker, he made himself available. They had several plays where they just stayed back with him and we got open threes early in the fourth when we put him out there. We had three or four open threes and one of the reasons they were open is because James was right at the rim and as that lob threat, the defense pulled in. And I thought he did a nice job defensively, too, kind of playing cat and mouse on pick-and-roll. He’s gotten a lot better over the last few weeks with all the practicing in Santa Cruz and the game action, the reps. It was fun to watch James play.”

Warriors Warned After Stephen Curry Injury

Now that Curry is out, the Warriors are in a tricky situation. But if they manage to stay afloat, adding talent around Curry and the rest of the team could become a top priority in order to help them try to win a title. At least, that’s what Dan Favale of Bleacher Report thinks. He urged the Warriors to make a decision.

“More urgently than ever, the Warriors must now look inward and decide, once and for all, whether it’s officially time to look outward.

“If they care at all about this season, about respecting Steph’s timeline when he returns, they will make a trade. It doesn’t necessarily need to be for a star. They might have the ammo, but that market doesn’t seem to exist right now.

“Targeting flat-out upgrades is fine. A stretchy big who can still move to pair with Kuminga, depth and size on the wings and, of course, another ball-handler or self-starter who doesn’t crimp the spacing would all be essential additions. But the Warriors must commit to ponying up for them,” Favale wrote.