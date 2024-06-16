Bryson DeChambeau’s LIV Contract Is for More Money Than You Think

Bryson DeChambeau’s contract with LIV Golf is for at least $125 million and a major reason why the star bolted the PGA Tour. During a July 7, 2022 interview on the “Country Club Adjacent” podcast, DeChambeau revealed that the $125 million reported contract figure was a “little low.” The golfer declined to reveal the exact number but noted that the length of the deal was for four and a half years.

“I mean, for what’s reported, it’s somewhat close,” DeChambeau explained. “… It’s a four and a half year deal. I could definitely tell you that and a lot of it was up front, which is great. And then it all makes sense for the future as well.

“… Look, what’s cool about it though is that I’ve already put it in places that make sense. Whether it’s my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family and taking care of what we have going on with our content creation with Regecy, numerous other other things, too.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Contract With LIV Golf Tops $125 Million

Fans will notice that DeChambeau no longer sports Puma gear at tournaments, instead wearing his LIV Golf Crushers team gear. DeChambeau and other LIV golfers are required to wear their team apparel, even during PGA Tour majors.

“Multiple sources have confirmed to The Post that DeChambeau was paid over $100 million guaranteed to join LIV Golf, which is headed by former top player Greg Norman,” New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel detailed in a June 8, 2022 article titled, “Bryson DeChambeau paid over $100 million from Saudi-backed LIV Golf.” “DeChambeau turned down an amount near $100 million previously.

“… This follows the news LIV Golf paid Dustin Johnson about $125 million, and spent in the vicinity of $200 million to land Phil Mickelson.”

U.S. Open Purse 2024: Bryson DeChambeau Will Earn $4.3 Million With a Win

DeChambeau can add to these high earnings by winning the 2024 U.S. Open. The star has already earned sizable money with strong showings at the Masters and PGA Championships.

How much money will DeChambeau earn if he wins the U.S. Open? DeChambeau will make $4.3 million by winning the U.S. Open with a significant drop off for second place at $2.3 million. The total purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $21.5 million.