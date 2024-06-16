Rival Execs Link Knicks’ Prized Free Agent to Rising East Contender: Report

The New York Knicks are expected to have stiff competition in keeping their prized free-agent center Isaiah Hartenstein which could include rising Eastern Conference contender Orlando Magic.

Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported on June 15 that the Magic could join the Hartenstein sweepstakes when the free agency opens on June 30.

“The Orlando Magic is another team to monitor for Hartenstein, according to rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote.

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, the Magic are projected to have $32 million in cap room.

Orlando has injury-prone Wendell Carter, Jr. as its starting center. His chief backup Mo Wagner has a team option while third-string center Goga Bitadze is an unrestricted free agent.

While a point guard is the Magic’s most pressing need, there are not a lot of top point guards available in the market. Getting the reliable Hartenstein who can either start or back up Carter Jr. could be an enticing proposition.

They could also flip Carter Jr. for a point guard if they view Hartenstein as a starter who can spread the floor for their dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in their frontcourt.

Isaiah Hartenstein Predicted to Go West

After Hartenstein has outplayed his two-year, $16 million deal with the Knicks over the past two seasons, he might just have priced himself out of New York.

Bleacher Report’s salary cap expert Eric Pincus predicts Hartenstein to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, another contender that has cap room to outbid the Knicks.

“The franchise will hit free agency with approximately $33 million in cap space, probably to add size that can play with or behind center Chet Holmgren,” Pincus wrote on June 14. “Pencil in Isaiah Hartenstein of the New York Knicks.

Hartenstein, 26, was a significant part of the Knicks’ postseason run as injuries decimated the team (Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, etc.). New York is limited to a starting offer of $16.2 million via his early Bird rights, an amount the Thunder can comfortably exceed.”

The Thunder’s interest in Hartenstein had been previously reported by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post and Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“The Thunder is viewed by NBA sources as the top threat to pry Hartenstein away from the Knicks in free agency. After finishing atop the Western Conference with 57 wins in the regular season, Oklahoma City can make a stronger bid for Hartenstein than the Knicks,” Bondy wrote on June 10.

Fischer was first on that intel on May 31.

“So, which team could attempt to pry Hartenstein free?” Fischer wrote. “Oklahoma City has been the potential destination most mentioned by team executives after rebounding woes plagued the Thunder during their second-round defeat to the Mavericks.”

Isaiah Hartenstein Hints at Leaving Knicks

Hartenstein blossomed as a starting-caliber center, not by design, but by dire circumstances in New York.

Mitchell Robinson was on pace to have an All-Defensive Team-caliber season when he went down with an ankle injury that forced him to miss 50 games in the regular season. Hartenstein readily jumped in to fill his shoes and steadily improved for the rest of the season.

While he loves playing for the Knicks, he also acknowledged that leaving for greener pastures is a possibility.

“I’m focused on what I’m doing right now,” Hartenstein told Scotto on April 5. “I know I’ve put myself in a great position to get a little upgrade. Right now, I’m focused on the Knicks. I love it here, and hopefully, we’ll figure something out, but at the end of the day, business is business.”

A Hartenstein departure would be a massive blow for the Knicks, who looked every inch a title contender during a 12-2 run in January with him starting alongside their Big Three of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.