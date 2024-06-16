Bryson DeChambeau’s Family & Mom Jan Are Golfer’s Biggest Fans

Bryson DeChambeau’s family, including his mom Jan DeChambeau, have been cheering on the golfer well before he was part of the PGA Tour and now LIV Golf. Bryson was born in Modesto, California to his parents Jon and Jan DeChambeau. The golfer now calls the Dallas-Fort Worth area home after attending college at SMU.

Bryson’s father Jon DeChambeau died in 2022 after having longstanding health issues. Prior to his dad’s death, Bryson labeled his mother as a “saint” for being a caretaker for his father.

“My mom was a saint through it all, helping him get to certain places and do certain things,” Bryson told Golfweek’s Brentley Romine in a March 8, 2017 article titled, “A great day for the DeChambeaus: Bryson’s dad, Jon, finally receives a kidney.”

“There were times he couldn’t drive because his eyes got bad; his system wasn’t flushing out the bad stuff. It was just staying in his system and creating high blood pressure and other stuff. It was just bad.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Mom Jan Helped the Golfer Through Hard Times During His College Days at SMU

Early in his collegiate golf career, Bryson dealt with depression as his play on the course was not meeting his own expectations. Jan and Bryson’s other family members helped the golfer persevere through the hard times.

“There were times that Bryson would call home after a tournament he didn’t do well in and wonder, ‘Why is God doing this to me? I practice harder than everyone else,'” Jan explained to Golf Digest’s Jaime Diaz in an April 22, 2016 story titled, “The Zealot: Bryson DeChambeau.”

Bryson DeChambeau on Joining LIV Golf: ‘I Think My Mom Would Have Probably Smacked Me for Not Taking the Deal’

Bryson was among the golfers who was initially criticized for bolting the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The golfer recently joked that he may have received punishment from his mother if he did not take LIV’s lucrative offer.

“People can say I moved to one side, but I did it for my family and what I had in front of me at that point in time,” Bryson told reporters on April 2024. “I think my mom would have probably smacked me for not taking the deal.”

Bryson’s Father Jon DeChambeau Died in 2022 After Having Health Challenges

Unfortunately, the family had to deal with a major tragedy when Bryson’s dad Jon died in 2022. Jon had been dealing with several health challenges, including diabetes and kidney issues. The golfer took to X to pay tribute to his father after his passing.

“Love you Dad. [I’m] sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life,” Bryson said in the November 5, 2022 message. “I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play. Thank you for being an amazing Dad and I’ll see you in the next life. ❤️”

Bryson has had quite a 2024 with strong showings at the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open. The star golfer is aiming to pay tribute to his dad by winning the U.S. Open on Father’s Day.