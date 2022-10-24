Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Warriors Bench After Collapse vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors pulled off a closely-contested victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, but it shouldn’t have been as close as it was. Heading into halftime, the Warriors were up 89-71, and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, they were leading 113-94.

However, they only ended up winning 130-125, as the Kings outscored Golden State in the fourth quarter by a margin of 31-14. Things got so rough that Steve Kerr had to put the starters back in the game just to finish the job.

After the contest, point guard Stephen Curry admitted that he thought he was done for the night heading into the fourth. He ended up playing for 5:18 of the final frame. He spoke about what the youngsters did wrong in the fourth that led to Sacramento’s comeback.

“We got five guys out there, they’re in a spot of opportunity, but it’s a tough spot to play at the level that they need to on both ends of the floor,” Curry said. “So if you’re fouling, not getting stops. Kind of got lulled into a little bit of iso-ball, where the ball doesn’t move. If you don’t make then defend on the other end. It was a perfect recipe for a comeback, and that’s what they did.”

The superstar hit the nail on the head with the iso-ball comment, as the Warriors recorded just one assist in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Kings racked up 10 dimes as their bench players combined to score 21 of their 31 fourth-quarter points.

Curry Discusses Final Five Minutes

Once Curry re-entered the game, he wasn’t exactly warmed up, as he had just had an abnormal amount of rest. He said that he and the rest of the starters were just trying to eke out a win at that point.

“And then in those last four minutes, five minutes, when we came back in, we were just trying to hold the fort down and get a dub. And then talk about what we need to talk about after the game,” Curry explained.

Warriors barely hang on for the win as the Kings almost orchestrate a comeback. A win is a win but i’m guessing there’s gonna be plenty of film to go through for the coaching staff tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Gquz7GHqwu — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 24, 2022

Golden State’s bench unit just couldn’t string together enough stops to keep up with Sacramento’s backups. Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson all had to play more than Kerr was likely planning for.

Curry’s Message to Young Warriors Players

All that being said, this game will be used as a learning experience, as Curry noted that the team’s younger players need to fully understand what it takes to win in the NBA on a game-to-game basis.

“It’s a great lesson of, we make it look easy at times, and that’s built over a decade of work and reps. So, it’s really hard to win in this league. And to sustain that for 48 minutes is a long time. And like you said, every detail does matter, so you have to feel it and get exposed a little bit to understand what it means to win.”

In the end, the Warriors got the victory, but they made it harder on themselves. Regardless, they are now 2-1 heading into their Tuesday night tilt against the Phoenix Suns.