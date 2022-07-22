Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message on Young Warriors Big Man

The Golden State Warriors are in an amazing position as a franchise. Not only have they won four championships over the last eight seasons, but they also have a great young core just waiting to take the reins from the old guard once they decide to hang it up.

But for now, the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green remains supreme atop the basketball world. And just like has been the case for the better part of the last decade, the rest of the NBA finds themselves looking up to the Warriors.

During a July 18 interview with Complex, Curry was asked about how it feels for the rest of the league to be playing catch-up to Golden State again. And interestingly enough, the one player he decided to name-drop in his response wasn’t one of his long-time teammates. It was young big man James Wiseman.

“That’s a consequence of the wild journey we had getting back to the top,” Curry explained. “When you can sit back and have confidence that if we can bring as many guys that were a part of this team back, get James Wiseman up to speed and healthy and making an impact, just a lot of our roster. There’s a championship confidence and swag that comes with it to be able to run it back.”

Imagine what James Wiseman can do as a screen and roller with Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The kid has scary potential pic.twitter.com/5bjSQprK4y — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) July 18, 2022

To hear Curry talk up Wiseman so heavily speaks volumes about how much the Warriors believe in the former second-overall pick. Wiseman put on an impressive showing at Summer League and will look to earn his spot in the Warriors’ rotation this upcoming year.

In tandem, Curry said that it’s important for the Warriors not to get complacent.

Warriors ‘Can’t Be Complacent’

During the same response where he name-dropped Wiseman, Curry explained the importance of keeping up with the rest of the league. He said that Golden State needs to stay in line with the improvements being made around the league.

“You pay attention to what happens around the league and that’s great but we still have to compete. We just can’t be complacent,” said Curry.

James Wiseman got UP for this block ⚡ pic.twitter.com/4ktYxFyA6j — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 17, 2022

Golden State had its fair share of losses and additions already this summer. They lost Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. to the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively. However, in an attempt to offset that, they signed Donte DiVincenzo and will reportedly sign Jamychal Green as well.

However, while Curry continued to stress the importance of staying in line with the rest of the NBA, he also said that the Warriors are confident in their ability to compete for a title again next year.

Curry: ‘We Have Confidence’

The Warriors point guard doubled down on the fact that Golden State needs to pay attention to the rest of the league, but in addition to that, he added that they are confident that they can compete with anybody else regardless.

“There’s a different vibe when you’re watching free agency and you’re just trying to make sure you can come back with as much cohesion as we did to end the year so that we can run it back. We have confidence that if this team is who we are, we can beat anybody and we’ve obviously proven that so that helps,” said Curry.

Curry and the Warriors will be heading into next season confident but also aware that the rest of the league is continuously improving.