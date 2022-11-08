Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Jordan Poole’s Role Amid Struggles

The Golden State Warriors bounced back after their five-game skid with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. They were able to squeak out a 116-113 victory, improving their record to 4-7 on the season.

Jordan Poole, who has been coming off the bench for the Warriors this year, started the second half against Sacramento. However, Kerr said that he hasn’t thought about throwing him in the starting lineup.

“I haven’t even given that any thought,” Kerr said. “You know, just got off the floor, so, just happy that we won.”

The Warriors started Jordan Poole in the second half last night. Steve Kerr said it was to "see if he could get going a little bit." Here's Kerr's full explanation on the move. pic.twitter.com/shG8KdV0y5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2022

Poole only had two points and three assists in the win over the Kings, but all of those stats came in the second half. Kerr said that he started Poole with the intention of getting the team going, and he thinks that it worked well.

“Starting him in the second half was not only to get him going, but to change the flow of the game,” Kerr explained. “And you can see right away, we had, we were the aggressor in the third quarter. So, I liked what I saw out there, and even though we were a little a little sloppy and took some tough shots, I thought the energy was right.”

Kerr Trying to Figure Out Rotations

Golden State’s bench has been struggling mightily this season. Against the Kings, the Warriors’ bench only managed to score 15 total points. Meanwhile, Sacramento’s second unit dropped 49 points, led by Malik Monk with 24.

Poole starting the second half was Kerr’s way of trying to give him a boost and also part of his continued attempt to find the most ideal bench groups.

“So, second half, it was more just kind of figure it out,” Kerr said. “But we wanted to start Jordan, see if we could get him going a little bit and spread the floor. JP’s in a little bit of a funk right now, but we know what he can do. He’s so important to our bench unit, and I’m very confident that he’ll get it going and, you know, that we’ll find the right combinations and patterns to help those guys get going.”

So far this season, Poole has appeared in all 11 of Golden State’s games, starting two, and playing 28.8 minutes per contest. He’s averaged 15.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 40.6% shooting from the field and 30.1% shooting from three-point land.

Poole is ‘Trying Too Hard’

Kerr recently spoke about Poole’s struggles and noted that the young guard has been “trying too hard” and needs to get back into a rhythm.

“He’s trying too hard,” Kerr said. “I think Jordan’s trying too hard to create every play. He’s at his best when there’s a flow to a game. He plays on and off the ball. He’s getting some catch-and-shoot opportunities. The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth and trying to drill through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula. Ball movement is crucial to trying to win at this level.”

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole's struggles: “He’s trying too hard. Jordan is trying too hard to create every play." “The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth. Trying to dribble through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula."@NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/Ah0z8tk7NH — KNBR (@KNBR) November 5, 2022

Poole’s shooting splits are down across the board, and considering the Warriors’ bench ranks 29th in three-point percentage (28.8%), they desperately need him to turn things around.