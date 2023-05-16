Warriors Trade Proposal Ditches Jordan Poole & Andrew Wiggins for 2 New Stars

After their unfortunate exit from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors have an interesting offseason ahead of them. For two seasons, they’ve ridden the line of competing and developing younger players, but they may not be able to anymore.

They have a great team around Stephen Curry, but Jordan Poole’s disappointing play in the postseason is definitely a cause for concern. However, a trade concocted by River Brown of the Pick a Side podcast via Bleacher Report would send him and Andrew Wiggins to the Toronto Raptors for two new stars.

Here are the full details of the trade he and his chat came up with:

Warriors receive: Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby

Raptors receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga

Obviously, both Poole and Wiggins were huge parts of the Warriors’ 2022 NBA Championship run, but a lot can change in the span of one season. And if the Warriors want to effectively compete for another title with Curry at the helm, they may have to consider major changes.

This deal would see two franchises accomplish two different goals. Golden State would add two win-now pieces around Curry and the rest of their core, creating a new death lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Anunoby, Draymond Green, and Siakam.

Meanwhile, the Raptors would hit the reset button. They’ve already fired Nick Nurse, to creating a new young core could be the next step. Wiggins doesn’t fit that plan as well, but he’s a perfect Anunoby replacement and would head home to Canada. Plus, both Poole and Kuminga would have a lot more freedom on the new-look Raptors.

Jordan Poole Discusses Struggles in Warriors Playoff Run

Jordan Poole exit interview; Warriors were eliminated from playoffs by Lakers Reactions of your favorite team… sports, all the time! VIDEO WARRIORS 2023-05-15T08:25:53Z

During his exit interview, Poole broke down his struggles during the Warriors’ playoff run this season, noting the differences between this year and last season’s playoff run, in which he was great.

“Probably just a little bit of a role change,” Poole said. “Last year, I could come in, score, be aggressive with the team that we had around being more of a facilitator. Trying to get guys off the ball. Get them easy shots. Throughout the course of the playoffs, we had two really good defensive teams that we played. Just trying to find ways to facilitate, get inside.”

He said that every postseason run is different.

“It’s not always about scoring,” said Poole. “It’s about finding ways to try to help her team be successful. I think every playoffs will be different. Everything won’t be the same. And like I said, you learn from that, grow from that, and apply it to your skill set.”

Warriors’ Jordan Poole Declines to Detail Draymond Green Punch

Members inside the Warriors organization still believe their core can compete for titles because Stephen Curry remains a top-five player in the NBA and both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson aren’t showing signs of a steep decline, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/kQmmCJ4y1S — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 13, 2023

In addition, Poole also recently spoke about the incident when Green punched him in the preseason. During an interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, he was standoffish with his response.

“I don’t have no answer for you other than that we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games,” Poole said. “It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”