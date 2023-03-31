Warriors Trade Proposal Flips Jordan Poole for 25-Year-Old Star

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Golden State Warriors this year. After bringing home the Larry O’Brien trophy last season, they have struggled to maintain any sort of consistency this season. And with how packed the Western Conference is, they are in danger of an early playoff exit.

If they fail to make a genuine run in the postseason, they could choose to shake things up this summer. One of the only significant ways to do that would be to trade Jordan Poole. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, a potential deal with the Toronto Raptors could help out Golden State.

Here’s a full outline of the trade:

Warriors receive: OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher

Raptors receive: Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Moses Moody, Future 1st-Round Pick

As explained by Buckley, this is as good of a trade package as the Warriors could offer this offseason.

“Jordan Poole is a good NBA player. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody might become good NBA players at some point,” Buckley wrote. “None of the three is a great fit with Curry right now, since Poole is most effective with the ball in his hands and the prospects aren’t ready for high-leverage minutes… If Golden State packaged all three with a first-round pick, that would be about as strong of a trade offer as the club can make, at least without including Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors would really need to get this right, in other words.”

Buckley also noted that Anunoby and Boucher would be perfect role players in Golden State.

“Prying O.G. Anunoby and Chris Boucher away from the Raptors feels like a can’t-miss kind of haul,” Buckley explained. “Anunoby is one of the league’s best defenders, and his offensive game is constantly evolving. Boucher, a one-time Warrior, can protect the paint and splash shots from the perimeter. Both would bulk up Golden State’s defense without screwing up any of the offensive spacing.”

Jordan Poole Could ‘Anchor’ Blockbuster Trade

This isn’t the first time Buckley has suggested a potential Poole trade. Earlier this month, he suggested that Poole could “anchor” a blockbuster trade this summer.

“Golden State won’t have the cap space to sign an impact player, but it could swing a major trade if needed,” Buckley wrote. “Is there a possibly available star who might be worth sacrificing Jonathan Kuminga and his sky-high potential? Do opposing teams think they can build an offense around Jordan Poole? If they do, his trade value would be enough to anchor a blockbuster.”

Warriors Urged to Trade Jordan Poole

In a separate article, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes urged the Warriors to trade Poole this offseason in an attempt to improve the roster. Hughes noted Poole’s points of regression this season in his explanation.

“Poole has regressed in several key ways and has been a huge reason the Warriors look nothing like defending champs,” Hughes wrote. “For a team that isn’t ready to give up on contention and has few other ways to meaningfully alter the roster, trading the 23-year-old combo guard this offseason should be on the table.”