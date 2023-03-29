Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Patrick Beverley After Lakers Beat Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have much room for error as they enter the final stretch of their season. If they want to make a serious push for the playoffs. LeBron James is finally back in the lineup, but the Lakers need to develop some chemistry if they want to make any sort of noise.

On Wednesday night, they took care of business against the Chicago Bulls, getting revenge after losing to the Bulls this past Sunday. During the game, Austin Reaves did the “too small” gesture toward former Laker Patrick Beverley, who did the same to James on Sunday. After the game, Anthony Davis spoke about the incident.

“Yes, for sure. The crowd was into it, too. Having Pat Bev on here was obviously awesome,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “That’s what he do. He was talking [on] Sunday, and we came out and made sure that he don’t talk tonight. But it’s all love when we battling. Him awesome, obviously, have a great relationship. So, it was funny. He did it to Bron, and so Austin got some good back for Bron. So, we love to see it.”

Beverley struggled mightily against his old team on Wednesday night. He finished the game with zero points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block on 0-of-5 shooting from the field and 0-off-5 shooting from deep.

As for Davis, he played extremely well for the Lakers, He ended the night with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor and 1-of-1 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Anthony Davis Calls Out Lakers

After the Lakers’ loss to the Bulls on Sunday afternoon, Davis was upset at his team’s performance. He spoke about the mistakes they made during the contest and how they needed to get their revenge on Wednesday.

“[We] didn’t take care of the ball. Eighteen turnovers, 34 points. Going to be hard to win basketball games like that,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Give them credit. They came out and shot the ball really well. Guys who we wanted to shoot made shots. We didn’t make shots. Obviously, getting Bron back. Trying to get back in the swing of things. For him, for us as a unit, a big piece like that. So, we’re not getting discouraged. Obviously, we want ed to win that game. We got another one against the same team Wednesday. We’ll look to get some get-back.”

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on LeBron James

In addition, after the Lakers’ Sunday afternoon loss to the Bulls, Davis sounded off on James, stating the importance of everyone playing basketball the right way.

“Us coming out and playing Lakers basketball,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, it’s not a two-man show. We got other guys who make our jobs easier. When guys are making shots, and we’re playing off fastbreak points and not taking the ball off the net the entire time, then we’re able to flourish. Both of us. So, just come out and just be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All the other guys are going to be themselves. Don’t overthink it. Don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. Just come out and play basketball.”