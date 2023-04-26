Austin Reaves Labeled as High Flight Risk Ahead of Crucial Lakers Offseason

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers’ main focus should be on their current playoff series. However, once their postseason run comes to a close, they have some very important offseason decisions to make.

One of those decisions involves emerging star Austin Reaves.

Throughout the second half of the season, Reaves has become a legitimate third star for the Lakers, churning in big game after big game. Behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he has been the third-most important player on the team.

Unfortunately, he’ll be a restricted free agent this summer, and according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Reaves should be considered a medium-to-high flight risk.

“Reaves could easily convince suitors he’s worth at least that much [$60-$70 million], especially since he’s in that sweet spot where long-term shoppers can buy into his ceiling while win-now clubs could covet his floor,” Buckley wrote. “If the Lakers want to keep him—they should—it’s going to cost them.”

In tandem with his argument, Buckley included a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania noted that while Reaves would prefer to remain in Los Angeles, the contract he’s seeking could be a bit too rich for their liking.

“If it gets to that $60-$70 [million] range for Austin Reaves, that’s a tough contract for the Lakers to match,” Charania said during an appearance on FanDuel TV. “He wants to give the Lakers every opportunity to try to get a deal done.”

Considering how well the Lakers are competing in the playoffs, and how big of a role he’s playing, keeping Reaves should be a major priority for LA this summer.

Jason Richardson Praises Lakers’ Austin Reaves

During a recent chat with Christos Tsaltas of SDNA, former NBA star Jason Richardson spoke at length about Reaves. He stated that the young guard has become the Lakers’ third star.

“Every team has that third option,” Richardson said. “And so now when you look at the Lakers, Austin Reaves has become that third option and sometimes he becomes the second or first option because the way he plays the game. He can shoot the ball. He can dribble. He understands the game and he takes a lot of pressure off LeBron and AD. So it’s actually amazing to see the development of how far he has come along. His confidence level is sky-high. Those guys are believing in him. I think he took one of the last shots of the game to seal the game. So that lets you know how good of a player he is.”

Lakers Offseason Linked to Kyrie Irving

In other news, an anonymous NBA executive recently spoke to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett about the Lakers’ potential offseason plans, including speculation that they could target Kyrie Irving.

“The interesting thing about that is they really did feel they made some progress with the trades,” the exec told Bulpett. “But how much of this do they really think will be solid going forward? I think we all know what they’re going to TRY to do this summer, but it’ll be tough. The fly in that ointment is what does Kyrie decide to do? And how do the Lakers get Kyrie money and get him there to see if they can’t go with the superteam troika? How do they pay for that? They’ve got to look at this as, ‘OK, how many years does LeBron have and how many years can they actually keep Anthony Davis engaged?’ Because AD ain’t got any great love for this game. So their window is a short one. Do they go after the superteam piece and figure out how to bring Kyrie in there? You know damn well Kyrie is not coming in for a discount.”