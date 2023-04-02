Darvin Ham Sounds Off on Jarred Vanderbilt After Lakers Beat Timberwolves

As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to push for the playoffs, they need to be fully locked in. With how poorly they played at the beginning of the season, they don’t have any room for error, especially if they hope to claw their way up the standings in a packed Western Conference.

On Friday night, they took down the Minnesota Timberwolves – one of the teams they are competing with out West. LA was down by double digits in the third quarter, but a huge fourth-quarter push propelled them ahead. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham praised Jarred Vanderbilt for his defense.

“I thought we were a little loose in the first half with some of our closeouts. And we did a much, much better job in that department in the second half. Hats off to Vando [Vanderbilt],” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “[He] did a great job. We were blitzing them [and] double-teaming Anthony Edwards, but that’s not easy cover by any stretch of the imagination. So, Vando, him just being locked in and understanding. Forcing them to the screen, forcing them to double-team, and the pick and roll was huge.”

Since joining the Lakers at the deadline, Vanderbilt has established himself as a regular member of the starting lineup. His defensive versatility, rebounding, and constant hustle have made him an invaluable member of the rotation.

Against the Timberwolves, he put together a solid game. He finished the night with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

LeBron James Praises Rui Hachimura

Meanwhile, LeBron James took some time to show love to Rui Hachimura after the night, as the Lakers forward logged some important minutes off the bench.

“It changed the game. That third quarter changed the game,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “D [Schroder] is picking up full court and creating a steal. Got a steal, got an and-one on the other end, and then was able to get another deflection and create an over-and-back on [Karl-Anthony] Towns. So, it was big-time for us. And D has been doing that all year. And Rui’s been great for us when his moment has been called, and he was huge for us tonight.”

D’Angelo Russell Name-Drops Anthony Edwards

In addition, during his post-game press conference, D’Angelo Russell gave Edwards credit for the defense he played.

"We just utilize the matchup. I mean, they got some great defenders over there. They got a great defensive team. They put Anthony Edwards on me, who is a hell of a defender," Russell said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. "So, I mean, I look at it as – create [and] make things happen. Not let him affect the game defensively because that's what gets him going, and I know that. So, for me, it was just trying to point guard it. Make things easy for everybody else."