Lakers ‘Wish’ They Traded Lonnie Walker IV for $30 Million Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline this season. And after an ugly start to the season, it seems as though their deals helped improve the team’s ceiling. All of the players LA added have helped in their own individual ways.

However, there was still more they could have done to improve their roster. There were still other deals to be made. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Lakers likely wished they traded Lonnie Walker IV to the Detroit Pistons for Alec Burks.

“After overhauling the supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the deadline, the Lakers may not have the stomach for the massive move they’d need to rationalize giving up a 2029 first-round pick. Since they are otherwise short on sweeteners, though, that would limit their options.

“Is Burks gettable? You can argue he should be as a 31-year-old on a young Detroit team that is posting one of the worst winning percentages in franchise history. He can’t change the Pistons’ fortunes, but he might put the Lakers in better position for playoff success as a spot-up shooter, willing defender and secondary shot-creator.

“Why might the Pistons consider this? If they think Walker can grow this core. He needs a new deal this summer, but having around him for the stretch run would grant Detroit a clearer assessment of his ability and fit with this roster,” Buckley wrote.

Alec Burks led the Pistons in scoring as they picked up the road W: 27 PTS

3 REB

3 AST

4 3PM pic.twitter.com/FMGaf2XKnt — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2022

Walker IV has played well for the Lakers, but Burks would have given them an extra veteran presence on the roster. The 31-year-old guard has appeared in 51 of the team’s 67 games this year and is playing 22.0 minutes per contest. He is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 43.6% shooting from the field and 41.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

OG Anunoby Sounds Off on Anthony Davis

In more recent news, the Lakers picked up a win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. After the game, OG Anunoby sounded off on how his squad was able to defend Anthony Davis.

“Just limit his shot attempts to try to make it hard for him to get the ball,” Anunoby said via the Raptors’ official YouTube channel. “You know, just be aggressive on him. Don’t let him get comfortable. Crowd him. He’s a great player. So, just trying to make him uncomfortable.”

Play

Toronto Raptors Media Availability | Postgame vs Los Angeles Lakers | March 10, 2023 Players and Head Coach Nick Nurse speak with the media following the Raptors 122 – 112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday 00:00 – Scottie Barnes 03:36 – OG Anunoby 05:29 – Nick Nurse #Raptors #TorontoRaptors 2023-03-11T06:51:18Z

Austin Reaves Praises D’Angelo Russell

In addition, Austin Reaves showed love to D’Angelo Russell after the Lakers’ win over Toronto. The star guard put up impressive numbers and carried the team to victory.

“He’s a really good basketball player that plays the game the right way,” Reaves said of Russell via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You don’t really see him too many times, in the midst of a game, making a wild play. He’s very under control, plays at his own pace, and like I said, he’s just super talented. The shots he was hitting in the fourth is ridiculous. You got only a handful of guys that take those shots in those situations. So, shout out to him. It’s good to have him back. We’re looking to keep it rolling.”