4-Team Lakers Proposal Flips Pat Beverley for Reunion With $37 Million Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the chance to trade for Kyrie Irving, with the point guard instead being dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, they will need to find other pathways toward improvement by the February 9 trade deadline, but not all of those options have to include Russell Westbrook.

Here’s an outline of a potential four-team deal involving the Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, and Utah Jazz that could help improve LA’s playoff chances this season:

Lakers receive: Josh Hart

Warriors receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Juan Toscano-Anderson

Trail Blazers receive: Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt, Patrick Beverley

Jazz receive: James Wiseman, Moses Moody, 2026 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via GSW), 2023 2nd-Round Pick (via LAL)

*All teams would have to send assets to every other team. Expect heavily-protected seconds and/or overseas players to be included.

For the Lakers, while they would only receive one player in this trade, they would complete the deal without giving up Westbrook or either of their tradable future firsts. That would allow them to keep other trade options open.

Hart began his career with the Lakers, spending two seasons there from 2017 to 2019 before being included in the deal for Anthony Davis. His defense, rebounding, and hustle would make him an ideal fit coming off of the Lakers’ bench.

Golden State would add a new starting-caliber center in Nurkic, as well as Toscano-Anderson, who was a part of the Warriors’ title run last year.

The Trail Blazers have reportedly been open to trading both Hart and Nurkic, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Swapping them out for Olynyk, who can help space the floor, Vanderbilt, who can shore up their defense, and Beverley, who could give them an extra spark, could help improve their plans this year and for the future, as they would get off of Nurkic’s contract.

Lastly, the Jazz would swap out two of their pieces in exchange for young projects and a couple of draft picks.

Jazz Remain Potential Suitors for Russell Westbrook

While the Jazz would be involved in that deal, they are also a potential destination for Russell Westbrook. According to Fischer, they remain a possible suitor for the veteran point guard.

“One of the possible trade destinations for Westbrook, Utah, also remains a major catalyst ahead of the deadline,” Fischer wrote. “Any deal that sends Westbrook to the Jazz would almost certainly include veteran point guard Mike Conley, wing shooter Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, but sources told Yahoo Sports that Utah’s front office has discussed various deals across the league with each of those three players — including several combinations of Beasley and Vanderbilt heading out of Salt Lake City together.”

The Lakers and Jazz have had exploratory conversations centered around star guard Russell Westbrook, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/4YGBsHCs3C — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2023

Lakers Considered Landing Spot for John Wall

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, another potential addition the Lakers could make is John Wall, who is predicted to be bought out by the LA Clippers.

“Wall is a buyout candidate. But even if he is dealt, if the destination isn’t a playoff contender in need of a veteran backup, he could still be a free agent before the March 1 deadline. Given his ties to Klutch Sports, could he end up with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Pincus wrote.