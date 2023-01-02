Heat Faced With Potential Choice Between Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro

For the better part of the last decade, the Miami Heat have been one of the staples in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Heat won multiple titles, and now the Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Heat are consistent threats to make the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, just because the team is great doesn’t mean there aren’t some questions surrounding the team. One fan wrote to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinal about the debate over who should take the shots at the end of games – Butler or Tyler Herro? Winderman said that both players can take shots depending on the situation and that it’s a good thing for Miami to have both of them.

“But it still comes down to what you need,” Winderman explained. “In transition, I would take Tyler Herro. For a 3-pointer, Tyler Herro again. But if one or two points would be the difference in a halfcourt set, then Jimmy Butler would remain a preferred option with his ability to get to the foul line, and, frankly, draw more of a veteran whistle. There is nothing wrong with having multiple such options for multiple such situations. And the best part with both Jimmy and Tyler is that each is willing to defer.”

Over the course of his career, Butler has been one of the most clutch players in the league, and this season, he’s played well (despite some poor injury luck). The forward has appeared in 23 of the team’s 37 games and is playing 34.9 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 52.8% shooting from the floor and 34.0% shooting from beyond the three-point line.

As for Herro, he’s had a great season, too. He has appeared in 29 of the 37 games and is playing 35.2 minutes per contest. Herro is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 45.2% shooting from the floor and 39.0% shooting from distance.

Jimmy Butler Linked to Suns as Trade Target

It seems highly unlikely that the Heat would trade Butler, but that hasn’t stopped the media from mentioning his name in trade rumors. Michael Pina of The Ringer suggested a deal that would send him to the Phoenix Suns.

“If a star becomes available, some combination of Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Johnson (in a sign-and-trade) and those picks would be an attractive package for any team that isn’t looking to bottom out. Think about Towns. What if the Suns offer Bridges, Landry Shamet, and as many unprotected picks and swaps as the CBA allows? Minnesota may be able to find a better offer, but that one is damn good.

“How about the Heat and Jimmy Butler? Or the Raptors and Siakam? Or (slow drumroll) what about the Lakers and LeBron James? The last one is a face-melter that’s not outside the realm of possibility. With his family rooted in Los Angeles, flights to and from Phoenix are only an hour. James Jones is a teammate he won three championships with. LeBron would finally get to play with Chris Paul, a long-time close friend, and Devin Booker, a pure scorer whose on and off-ball fit makes plenty of sense,” Pina wrote.

Heat Urged to Trade Jimmy Butler for Trae Young

Butler has been mentioned in rumors regarding Trae Young, too. He and the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly been having problems, and Sam Quinn of CBS Sports suggested that Miami trade Butler for Young.

“The sneaky alternative [to a Young deal involving Tyler Herro] would be to sniff around Jimmy Butler deals. Young is 24. Adebayo is 25. Butler is 33 and constantly injured. Would it be worthwhile to deal Butler to a contender now, while his value is still relatively high and before his contract becomes too cumbersome, and then flip whatever they get in a Young package? In the grand scheme of things, probably. Young and Adebayo is the foundation of a half-decade or more of contention.”