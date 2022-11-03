Steph Curry Calls Out NBA for Ruling on Heat Star Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have stumbled out the gate, and after nine games, they’re sitting at 4-5. That being said, they are currently on a two-game winning streak, squeaking out victories in the final moments over the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The wins didn’t come without controversy, though.

With 1:40 to go in their game against the Warriors, Jimmy Butler was called for a shooting foul on Jimmy Butler. However, Erik Spoelstra challenged the call and won, which angered Curry, who expressed his frustration after the game.

“It’s an awful call,” Curry said. “What you think I was about to say? I was walking to the free throw line thinking I was gonna get three free throws and have an even score with a minute and some change left. It’s tough when I clearly felt a lot of contact.”

Miami was awarded possession after the call was reversed, as they had possession when the whistle was blown. The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report backed up the call that was made, determining that the referees made the correct decision after the challenge.

Curry believes that the shooter needs to be allowed to finish their shooting motion.

“I don’t know what they saw besides the high-five contact they talked about, but you gotta be allowed to finish your motion, Curry explained. “That’s what I felt like. Especially when you slow it down in slow motion, there’s a lot of contact. But what do I know about calls?”

Travel Controversy vs. Kings

That wasn’t the only controversial call made in Miami’s past two games, however.

Tyler Herro hit a buzzer-beater shot against the Kings to win the game in the final moments, but there was some immediate outrage surrounding the shot, as some thought he traveled. Herro doesn’t think he did, though.

“Early in the game they called a travel on me that I also didn’t think was a travel,” Herro told reporters post-game. “I think I hit a mid-range pull-up right before and they called a travel. So I mean, just like last night with [Warriors guard] Jordan Poole, you can call a carry on every play, you can call a travel I’m pretty sure on almost every play. So you’ve got to take that one on the chin.”

Miami handed the ball to Herro and let him work in the final moments, showing their trust in the young star. He said that the play was for him to just make something happen.

“Spo really just drew up a play to get me the ball in space,” Herro said. “And whether it was my shot or creating — attacking and creating for someone else — I could have shot it or I could have went to the rim and dished it out off Bam or someone on the weak side for a three, but lucky enough it went in.”

Kings Coach Mad About Non-Call

While Herro believes that he didn’t travel, Kings head coach Mike Brown had a different thought. He said that the call should have been clear as day.

“He traveled,” Brown told reporters. “He traveled on the last play, and I would be — I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behinds off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake, then side-step or hop and then 1-2 into a shot, and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable. And it’s not why we lost the game, although I didn’t think we got a fair whistle.”

In the league’s Last Two Minute Report, it was revealed that the referees missed the call, and Herro did, in fact, travel. But just like the Butler call on Curry, all that matters in Miami’s eyes is the end result – a victory.