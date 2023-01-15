Odell Beckham Jr.’s Tweet Goes Viral After Giants Playoff Win

The New York Giants pulled off a spectacular 31-24 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend. It was their first playoff victory since winning Super Bowl 42 in 2011 and it was their first postseason appearance since 2016 when players of the likes of Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. were on that respective team.

In the win against the Vikings, Saquon Barkley had just seven carries for 53 yards, but also totaled two rushing touchdowns. He also had five catches for 56 receiving yards. After the victory, Beckham, who was teammates with Giants running back Saquon Barkley in 2018, tweeted “Back to Philllly huh!!! Ok @saquon I KNOW U BEEN WAITIN!”

Back to Philllly huh!!! Ok @saquon I KNOW U BEEN WAITIN! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 16, 2023

Beckham is a free agent and visited the Giants, as well as the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, during the season. New York’s playoff win adds intrigue to a potential return of Beckham in 2023. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 and did not sign with a team in the 2022 season.

Manning, who happened to win Super Bowl MVP during the Giants’ Super Bowl runs in the 2007 and 2011 seasons, also tweeted: Let’s Goooooooo!

With the win, the Giants will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round.

The Daniel Jones Show

The offensive summary of the Giants’ playoff win versus the Vikings has to first talk about the performance of quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones completed 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 17 times for a team-leading 78 yards.

According to NFL stats and research, Jones is now the first quarterback in NFL postseason history with 300+ pass yds, two plus pass touchdowns and 70 plus rushing yards in a playoff game.

New York scored on drives of 85, 81 and 90 yards on its first three possessions. On a pair of critical fourth-and-1 situations in the fourth quarter, the Giants put the ball in Jones’ hands as he got the first down on quarterback sneaks. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka made it work on third downs, converting seven of 13 on that respective down.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins also had a superb excellent performance, catching eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. He’s been a magnificent find as the Giants acquired the 24-year-old off waivers from the Buffalo Bills mid-season.

Despite committing a huge drop in the fourth quarter that would’ve iced the game with less than three minutes to go, Darius Slayton had four catches for 88 yards on eight targets.

Giants’ Defense Prevailed Against Vikings

The Giants’ defense allowed T.J. Hockenson to haul in 10 catches for 129 yards. They registered 11 quarterback hits, but failed to sack Kirk Cousins once.

Yet, the Giants allowed just 24 points to a Vikings team that finished the 2022 season ranked eighth in total points (424) and seventh in total yards (6,145). Remember, the Giants lost 27-24 to the Vikings in a heartbreaking fashion in Week 16 after Greg Joseph nailed a 61-yard-field goal to win.

New York also welcomed back Adoree’ Jackson, who had been sidelined since injuring his knee against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Jackson also rejoined a Giants secondary that also included safety Xavier McKinney, who also missed the loss to the Vikings in December.

Jackson had plenty to do with Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson being held to 47 yards on seven catches, with a long of 10 yards. Three of his seven catches came in the Vikings’ first drive of the game, which resulted in a touchdown.

Big Blue’s defense held strong as Xavier McKinney tackled Hockenson on 4th and 8 with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter. After three quarterback kneels by Jones, the Giants punched their ticket to the divisional round to play Philadelphia.