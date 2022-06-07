6-Foot-8 NBA Draft Prospect Says Knicks ‘Prefer’ Him at Point Guard

The New York Knicks will be picking 11th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. While there have been some rumors that they could try to trade up and select Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, there will still be some solid players left on the board at 11.

One point guard New York has their eyes on is Dyson Daniels, who spent this past year in the G League as a member of the G League Ignite. He’s slowly becoming one of the most sought-after guards in this year’s draft, but despite his rising draft stock, Daniels remains connected to the Knicks.

When speaking with the Knicks media, Daniels told them two things. One, his biggest strength is on the defensive side of the ball. And two, the Knicks prefer him at point guard. At 6’8, Daniels could be built to play either position, but with the Knicks unrelenting desire for a franchise point guard, that’s where they want him.

Dyson Daniels just spoke. Says defense is strength and feels Knicks prefer him as PG. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 6, 2022

As mentioned, the Knicks have also had their eyes on Ivey throughout the draft process, as well as Kentucky guard TyTy Washington.

The only issue is, Daniels may not be on the board at 11. Marc Berman of the New York Post detailed this potential issue in a recent article, outlining Daniels ever-improving draft stock.

Daniels’ Draft Stock Rising Too High

As mentioned by Berman, just one month ago, Daniels’ projected draft position would have put him right around where the Knicks are picking. However, after the NBA Draft Combine and multiple workouts, Daniels is now likely to be selected in the top 10.

In fact, he’s had workouts with multiple teams that will be picking ahead of the Knicks. This includes the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and Washington Wizards.

“On the offensive end I play a little like Tyrese Haliburton….I feel on the defensive end I’m like Lonzo Ball & Alex Caruso….I hope to develop into a Luka Doncic-type role" — Dyson Daniels last month. Worked out for Knicks today. Top 5-10 prospect pic.twitter.com/RTSAh9JDFn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 6, 2022

After his workout with the Knicks, however, Daniels told the media that he’s not concerned about his draft stock. His focus is on whatever team wants him the most.

“I don’t pay too much attention to the stocks rising, falling,’’ Daniels stated. “At the end of the day it’s the team who chooses you, not the media. So I just go out there and play my game. If I’m going to rise, I’m going to rise. If I’m going to fall, I’m going to fall. But I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Daniels is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft due to his size, skillset, and work ethic.

Daniels Fits Knicks Point Guard Needs

At 6’8, the Australian point guard holds a similar build to that of LaMelo Ball and Josh Giddey. However, unlike his Australian-adjacent counterparts, Daniels is a defensive-minded guard. When asked about the Knicks’ need at point guard, Daniels said that he could fill the role perfectly.

“I think growing up I’ve been a genuine point guard, just the way I make plays, the way I see the floor, my IQ, and my size as well,’’ Daniels explained. “So I think I can definitely play the position and add some value on the defensive end too. So if that’s the position they want me to play, I’m there for it.’’

Very much enjoy the Dyson Daniels transition defense experience 🤘 pic.twitter.com/1BGDpMggx3 — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) April 15, 2022

Daniels size and skillset would fit in well with Tom Thibodeau’s current system. But based on his rising draft stock, the Knicks may have to trade up in the draft if they want to select him.