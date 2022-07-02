Knicks Listed as Favorites to Land LeBron James in Blockbuster Trade

The New York Knicks have already made waves this offseason. They inked point guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal that inched close to $110 million. In addition to that, they signed big man Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year contract and brought back Mitchell Robinson on another deal.

They have a nice little squad coming together in New York, but there’s still more work to do. And while that might not involve big-time, blockbuster trades, that type of deal isn’t out of the question. If there were any team to pull off a deal like that, it would be the Knicks.

Right now, Kevin Durant is the biggest name on the trade market, but he’s not the only one that oddsmakers are taking note of. According to OddsChecker, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could be on the move. Oddsmakers have listed some potential destinations, and people can now bet on what his next team would be if the Lakers were to trade him.

“That includes the New York Knicks who are given +750 odds, or an implied 11.8% chance to land LeBron,” Kyle Newman wrote to OddsChecker.

The other teams listed as favorites include the Brooklyn Nets (-175), Cleveland Cavaliers (+200), Miami Heat (+300), and Utah Jazz (+500). Newman also noted how insane it is for James to even have odds on the market.

Do Oddsmakers Know Something About James?

Newman explained just how intriguing it is that there are even betting odds out there for James’ next team. He said that the people making the odds must believe that the Lakers trading James could be “a real possibility.”

“LeBron’s market is small. In fact, it’s the smallest for any player this year. For example, Kevin Durant’s market has 13 teams on it and Kyrie Irving’s has eight,” Newman noted. “For LeBron to have just five means there’s reason to believe the list is that narrow. The fact he’s on the odds market at all suggests that a trade may be more possible than people know at this point. Could we see LeBron traded for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving is arguably the NBA’s biggest blockbuster trade ever? Oddsmakers are saying it’s a real possibility.”

James, who’s been one of the biggest stars in the league since he entered it in 2003, has never been traded throughout the course of his career. If he were to get traded, it would undoubtedly be one of the biggest stories ever in NBA history.

As far as the Knicks, however, putting together a package for James would be extremely difficult, especially when considering what Los Angeles might want in return.

Potential Knicks Trade for James

If the Lakers ever ended up trading James, it would only be because he requested a trade. And at that point, Anthony Davis would likely ask to be traded, too. That means Los Angeles would probably hit the reset button, meaning they would want picks and young pieces.

Here’s what a potential trade could look like:

Knicks receive: LeBron James

Lakers receive: RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, Unlimited First-Round Picks

The question here is whether or not the Knicks would think it’s worth it to trade away their young star for a near-40-year-old James. In all likelihood, they would try to get away with salary-filler and picks, but the Lakers would want more.

It’s unlikely that James ever gets traded, but according to oddsmakers, the Knicks are on the list if he does.