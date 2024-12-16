Ravens Latest Diontae Johnson Update Contradicts NFL Insider

The Baltimore Ravens have updated the status of suspended WR Diontae Johnson.

The Baltimore Ravens are taking further action regarding Diontae Johnson, action that contradicts a positive report from an NFL insider about the wide receiver’s status moving forward.

Johnson served a one-game suspension when the Ravens beat the New York Giants 35-14 in Week 15. Yet, it seemed as though the 28-year-old would make a swift return to the team he only joined at this year’s trade deadline on November 5.

That was according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. He reported on Sunday, December 15 (h/t NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport) how Johnson’s suspension “is not like the De’Vondre Campbell situation with the 49ers from a couple of days ago. The hope is that Johnson, who is expected to return to the building on Monday, will find his way back into the good graces of this team and be a key contributing factor for them down the stretch.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #Ravens suspended WR Diontae Johnson is expected back at the facility on Monday; #Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr has a wish list; #Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown could actually play next week, making his debut. pic.twitter.com/CXgIwgLKtT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2024

All of that sounded good, but things took another negative turn when Johnson rocked up at M&T Bank Stadium as expected on Monday. Player and team “have mutually agreed to excuse the veteran wide receiver from team activities this week,” according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The report from Hensley also included comments from head coach John Harbaugh that hardly clear up what Johnson’s role with the Ravens will be for the rest of the season.

Diontae Johnson’s Status Remains Uncertain

Harbaugh didn’t give anything away when asked how he sees the standoff with Johnson being resolved. The coach instead kept focus on Week 16’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers: “What I foresee really, to be honest with you, and all I’m really thinking about right now is Pittsburgh and getting our team ready for Pittsburgh. So, he won’t be here this week and next week will take care of itself,” per Hensley.

A natural question for the Ravens is why not simply release Johnson? As Hensley noted, Harbaugh was vague about the reasoning: “There’s a lot of moving parts. There are reasons for doing things that are front office type reasons. Do I want to sit here and get into all the different calculations that Eric makes? I really don’t. I want to think about Pittsburgh and our team get ready for Pittsburgh and the guys who are going to be here playing against Pittsburgh. That’s my focus 100%.”

Those words suggest there will be yet more twists and turns to what’s become a saga involving a disgruntled wide receiver unhappy about playing time. Johnson’s frustration boiled over when he refused to enter Week 13’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His frustration has been shared by key Ravens players including quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s been joined in speaking out about Johnson’s situation by second-year wideout Zay Flowers.

Ironically, the Ravens’ passing game is operating at a high level without Johnson.

Ravens Dominant Through the Air Without Diontae Johnson

Serving suspension meant Johnson missed an aerial show against the Giants in Week 15. One involving Jackson throwing five touchdown passes and helping receiver Rashod Bateman enjoy an overdue breakout game.

Bateman’s strides this season have given the Ravens the other field-stretching playmaker they needed alongside Flowers. Speaking of stretching the field, 2024 NFL draft fourth-round pick Devontez Walker showed off his vertical skills by snatching this 21-yard score for his first touchdown in the pros.

Things are trending upwards for the Ravens wide receiver room, with or without Johnson, but there’s still room for another capable pass-catcher. Fortunately, the Ravens could reunite with a big-name Pro Bowler.

Perhaps the Ravens make a move, which would surely mean they’re comfortable moving on from Johnson.