Lamar Jackson Makes Blunt Statement About Ravens WR Diontae Johnson

There’s no clear answer about why Diontae Johnson isn’t getting on the field for the Baltimore Ravens, but Lamar Jackson wants the wide receiver involved.

Jackson was blunt about the Ravens trading to acquire Johnson from the Carolina Panthers for a reason. The quarterback used strong words after Johnson didn’t see the field for the Ravens 24-19 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Speaking to reporters, Jackson said, “QB Lamar Jackson on Diontae Johnson: “We want him out there. He’s a great receiver. We didn’t get him from the #Panthers for nothing,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Significantly, Garafolo also included comments from head coach John Harbaugh that added to the mysterious nature of Johnson’s lack of involvement. As Garafolo put it, “Harbaugh declined comment on #Ravens WR Diontae Johnson’s lack of playing time, saying he needs to gather more information first. Interesting comment.”

There was still a sense of mystery when Harbaugh addressed the media on Monday. This time, the coach was clear but cautious, telling Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “At this time, I’m going to have to wait. There are some moving parts there that we’re going to have to figure out and explore and see where we’re at. It’s the best I can do in fairness to everybody.”

It’s not at all clear what’s going on with Johnson, but his absence has meant the Ravens haven’t added to the corps of pass-catchers around Jackson.

Ravens Missing Diontae Johnson’s Vertical Potential

Sending a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Panthers for Johnson back in October looked like a bargain. The perceived value of the trade was based upon Johnson’s ability to separate from coverage.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Johnson had also showcased dynamic after-catch skills. Those traits could take coverage away from versatile second-year pro Zay Flowers, along with Rashod Bateman, Jackson’s chosen WR1.

That was the theory, but things have played out differently. Harbaugh teased more involvement for Johnson for his return to Pittsburgh in Week 11, but all the 28-year-old had to show for his reunion with the Steelers was two targets and zero catches.

Just a single target followed for Johnson a week later against the Los Angeles Chargers. The two games showed a theme developing.

A theme that’s left Jackson frustrated.

Lamar Jackson Frustrated After Struggles Passing vs. Eagles

Jackson endured a day to forget against a sophisticated and powerful Philadelphia defense. The Eagles confused No. 8 with pressure and coverage, forcing 13 incompletions and holding Jackson to a 6.6-yard average through the air, his second-lowest tally of the season.

The many missed connections between Jackson and his receivers left a playmaker like Flowers “visibly frustrated,” per NFL on CBS.

What the Ravens and their two-time league MVP signal-caller needed was a big-bodied field-stretcher to challenge the Eagles vertically. A few deep shots would have loosened up the disciplined zone shells the Eagles were showing Jackson.

Showing off some big-play potential would also have opened up the underneath passing lanes for Flowers and others. Without Johnson, the Ravens lacked this necessary balance when taking to the air.

It’s a problem Harbaugh, Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Monken must resolve during the upcoming bye week. Yet it doesn’t sound likely the solution is going to involve Johnson.