Lamar Jackson Says Ravens WR ‘Long Overdue’ Breakout Game vs. Giants

Lamar Jackson says a breakout game for a Baltimore Ravens WR was "long overdue" in Week 15.

The first two-touchdown game of Rashod Bateman’s NFL career was long overdue, according to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He connected with wide receiver Bateman for two of his five touchdown passes during a 35-14 win over the New York Giants in Week 15.

Jackson told reporters after the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 15, how “Bate is that guy. We call him ‘Batman’ for a reason, you know? That’s just amazing, it was long overdue I believe. There’s been plenty of times I felt he should’ve had multiple-touchdown games, but things happen in the backfield, you know, can’t get to him sometimes.”

A more prolific connection has been forming between Jackson and Bateman this season. Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft has now reeled in seven of Jackson’s 34 touchdown passes after making grabs of 49 and 20 yards against an overwhelmed Giants defense.

The two scores are tangible proof Bateman is coming into his own as Jackson’s go-to wideout.

Rashod Bateman Living Up to Billing as Ravens WR1

It wasn’t too long ago Jackson felt confident enough to declare Bateman the Ravens’ new WR1. The pressure of that label appears to be bringing out the best in an oft-injured but gifted playmaker.

Bateman has responded to praise from his quarterback by taking core parts of his game up a level. Specifically, the speedster is adding nuance to what were already impressive route-running skills.

Those skills were personified by some nifty moves that set Bateman free for his first score. Moves highlighted by Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

Bateman has long been one of the better separators in the league against certain types of coverage. Now he’s adding a true knack for getting into the end zone.

The latter quality took Bateman to a career-best tally for touchdowns when he displayed strong hands and neat footwork to haul in this Jackson throw from the edge of the red zone.

Bateman starting to put it all together is a timely development for the Ravens. The Jackson-led passing game needs another wideout to support dynamic second-year pro Zay Flowers.

It’s a vacancy that’s still unfilled because of a messy situation elsewhere in the rotation.

Lamar Jackson Looking For Other WR

Bateman dominated the Giants while in-season trade acquisition Diontae Johnson served a one-game suspension. The veteran was sat down by the Ravens for refusing to enter Week 13’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, amid mounting frustration over his lack of playing time.

Johnson’s curious decision to express his unhappiness about playing time by refusing available reps shone a spotlight on a hidden problem for the Ravens. Namely, the lack of another credible game-breaker alongside Flowers in the wide receiver room.

Perhaps Johnson won’t fill the void, despite costing the Ravens a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers in October. Yet, a familiar Pro Bowler could become the other receiver Jackson needs.

That need will diminish the more Bateman continues to dominate coverage. He’s healthy, improving his chemistry with Jackson every week and meeting the signal-caller’s growing expectations.