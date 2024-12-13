Ravens Urged to Reunite With Pro Bowler to Fix Diontae Johnson Mess

Reuniting with a big-name Pro Bowl WR makes sense for the Baltimore Ravens, amid their problem with Diontae Johnson.

It didn’t exactly work out the first time, but there’s still merit to the Baltimore Ravens reuniting with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., especially given the messy situation between the team and Diontae Johnson.

That’s the view of CBS Sports’ Shanna McCarriston and Tyler Sullivan. They put together a list of “logical fits” for Beckham after the former second-team All-Pro parted company with the Miami Dolphins on Friday, December 13.

Beckham’s exit from Hard Rock Stadium was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He detailed how the 32-year-old will become a free agent if he clears waivers on Monday.

Pelissero also named the Ravens and another of OBJ’s former teams, the Los Angeles Rams, as playoff contenders who could use the wideout’s talents.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s release is expected to be official today. If he clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any team. Two teams he has played with before, the #Rams and #Ravens, are currently in playoff contention … https://t.co/DhuOtilatj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2024

It’s a view shared by McCarriston and Sullivan, who named three good reasons why Beckham returning to M&T Bank Stadium makes sense.

Odell Beckham Jr. Return Can Work for Ravens

There’s an opening for a proven playmaker in the Ravens receiver corps. They acknowledged as much by trading a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for Johnson back in October.

The Ravens didn’t know what they were getting from that deal. As McCarriston and Sullivan put it, “the Diontae Johnson trade has absolutely blown up in Baltimore’s face, with the wideout now enduring a team-issued suspension for Week 15 after refusing to enter the club’s game against Philadelphia. Even before this, Johnson was a non-factor in the offense, catching one pass in four appearances.”

Uncertainty about Johnson’s status means “the Ravens could still use some depth at receiver. Beckham is familiar with the offense after spending last season with the Ravens, catching 35 balls for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore is in the thick of the playoff race, so bringing in a pass catcher who is already up to speed with the offense could be worthwhile.”

There aren’t many flaws in this logic, but bringing OBJ back wouldn’t exactly be free of risk. Not after the veteran has snagged just 44 receptions in the last two seasons. He also hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 13 of the 2023 campaign.

It’s fair to wonder if Beckham is the same receiver who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and earned three Pro-Bowl berths. He’s torn his left ACL twice and can’t seem to stop an alarming decline in production.

So why might things be different for OBJ during a second tour with the Ravens? Perhaps because this season’s offense leads the NFL with 4,519 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing well enough to win a third league-wide MVP award. He’s being helped by the bulldozing talents of two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry, while second-year receiver Zay Flowers is also thriving.

This dynamic trio needs a credible supporting act. A role Johnson hasn’t been able to assume.

Diontae Johnson Situation Still a Problem

Johnson’s lack of playing time has left key players, including Jackson, frustrated. The frustration is understandable since the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout could make an impact thanks to field-stretching speed and natural after-catch skills.

There’ll be no impact from Johnson while he serves a one-game suspension in Week 15. Even so, Flowers has talked up what the 28-year-old could contribute if he’s welcomed back into the fold.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh won’t need to make amends with a player who refused to take the field during Week 13’s defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Not if they give Beckham another chance to turn back the clock and add another viable big-play threat among Jackson’s targets.