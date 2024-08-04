Ravens Named ‘Perfect Destination’ for ‘Very Unhappy’ Pro Bowler

Usually, the Baltimore Ravens prefer to plumb the depths of the free-agency market for veteran help this close to the start of a season, but a trade could still appeal if it involves former player Matthew Judon.

The four-time Pro Bowler is a proven commodity with a prolific track record for getting after quarterbacks. Judon is also “very unhappy” with the New England Patriots amid a brewing contract saga, according to The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher.

Unhappiness boiled over into visible frustration when Judon was spotted apparently arguing with Pats head coach Jerod Mayo at training camp. Such animosity is one reason why Mosher believes a trade remains a possibility, and he rates the Ravens as the “perfect destination” for a host of intriguing reasons.

Matthew Judon Trade Should Appeal to Ravens

The Ravens’ pass rush is far from suspect, but there is room for Judon on the edge, particularly after Jadeveon Clowney joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Clowney’s departure isn’t the only reason the Ravens need to add resources on the outside.

Mosher pointed out how the Ravens remain “hopeful that Odafe Oweh will take a big leap in Year 4, but that is anything but certain. Kyle Van Noy is back for another year, but he is 33 and is more of a part-time player at this stage of his career. Judon would instantly be the best pass rusher on Baltimore’s defense and would give opponents someone to be concerned about on every snap.”

The notion of Judon becoming the feared member of Baltimore’s pass rush still has merit. Even after he missed all but four games last season because of a biceps injury.

Judon still brings a wide array of rush moves to the field. Like the spins and stunts that yielded sacks and pressures during the brief time he was healthy last season, per Taylor Klyes of Patriots on CLNS.

Plays like this are why the 31-year-old wants to get paid. Judon hasn’t sounded confident a resolution will happen in New England. He’s even gone as far as publicly denying a report the Patriots have offered him a deal, posting on X, “No they haven’t but it makes me look bad again. Don’t believe the lies.”

The apparent spat with Judon, highlighted by NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, has only fuelled the idea Judon is on borrowed time with his current team.

Although “figuring out how to give Judon a new contract would be difficult,” Mosher is convinced “there are always ways to do it.” It’s in the interests of general manager Eric DeCosta to work out those ways because of further uncertainty within the rotation Mosher didn’t mention.

Ravens Facing Edge-Rusher Shortage

Oweh’s development and Van Noy’s age aren’t the only concerns facing the Ravens at edge-rusher. There’s also the recent decision to send second-year pro Malik Hamm to injured reserve.

Although the Ravens added Quincy Roche off waivers, the 26-year-old didn’t play a down in 2023. Roche might be just another roster body, leaving the Ravens to rely on David Ojabo finally staying healthy.

That’s a tall order for a player who’s missed significant time with a torn Achilles and torn ACL since entering the pros in 2022. It’s one reason why the former Michigan standout appears ticketed for a situational role, at best.

Any doubts about Ojabo would push the Ravens toward using 2024 NFL draft third-round pick Adisa Isaac. He’s been touted for big things, but the rookie has missed vital work this offseason dealing with a hamstring injury.

Inexperience and durability concerns weaken the Ravens’ options on the edge. Striking a deal to bring Judon back to M&T Bank Stadium, where he made a pair of Pro Bowls, would solve both problems.