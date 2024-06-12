Ravens ‘Above-Average’ Rookie Expected to Play Key Role

Finding value drafting edge-rushers has been a struggle for the Baltimore Ravens in recent years, but Adisa Isaac is expected to be buck the trend. The pass-rusher selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft is being tabbed to play a key role as a rookie.

That’s the prediction from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports. He rates Isaac as “an above-average athlete who loves to get low around the corner on his outside speed rush.”

Indeed, Trapasso believes “Isaac is the exact classification of edge rusher the Baltimore defense needs considering David Ojabo has dealt with a litany of injuries and hasn’t met hype when healthy.”

Playing his way into the rotation shouldn’t be a problem for a player who’s “registered a pressure on close to 15% of his pass-rushing opportunities over the past two years at Penn State.”

Isaac living up to the hype would add some much-needed oomph to a crucial and younger rotation whose members face a make or break season.

Adisa Isaac Has Raw Tools to Make Early Impact

Isaac often found himself overshadowed by ‘Chop’ Robinson for the Nitany Lions. That trend continued when Robinson was selected 21st overall by the Miami Dolphins, a whopping 72 picks ahead of Robinson.

Even so, the Ravens’ choice possesses the raw tools to make an impact early in the pros. Those tools include impressive closing speed off the edge.

Some of that speed was tracked by Reel Analytics.

This kind of speed can’t be taught, but the Ravens will appreciate Isaac’s knack for the big play more. The 22-year-old made 16 tackles for loss during his final season at the collegiate level, per Sports Reference.

Living in the backfield is the remit of any would-be dynamic edge-rusher. Raven’s defensive coordinator Zach Orr and pass-rush coach Chuck Smith should be able to refine Isaac’s raw traits into the skill-set of a regular game-wrecker at this level.

It’s the same process the Ravens are counting on working for other youthful edge-rushers.

Ravens Need Young Pass-Rushers to Step Up

Getting bang for their buck from prominent draft picks like Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo remains a priority for the Ravens. Fortunately, 2021 first-rounder Oweh is looking menacing and justifying having his fifth-year option picked up.

It’s a different story with Ojabo, who has yet to prove he can stay healthy. The 2022 second-round choice missed the majority of his rookie season recovering from a torn Achilles, before an ACL tear requiring surgery ended his 2023 campaign after three games.

Ojabo has a lot to prove, so it’s a good sign he was spotted talking things over with Oweh at mandatory minicamp, per Nikhil Mehta of the Russell St. Report.

The Ravens need the Oweh and Ojabo double act to carry the load for their outside pass rush this season. Handing veteran Kyle Van Noy a new deal eased the pressure somewhat, but the 33-year-old is more of a situational player at this stage of his career.

Van Noy’s productive, but the Ravens need a prolific and dominant pass-rusher to emerge. That force is more likely to come from the trio of Oweh, Ojabo and Isaac.

If it’s the latter, general manager Eric DeCosta will score more points for shrewd use of the draft board.