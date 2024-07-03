Patriots’ Matthew Judon Makes Worrying Statement About Contract Status

Those hoping Matthew Judon still has a future with the New England Patriots will be worried by the player’s latest statement about his contract status.

The four-time Pro Bowler responded to X user Matt Tardiff urging to the Pats to pay the edge-rusher. Judon replied: “Ion think that’s about to happen.”

Judon’s lack of confidence a new deal will be struck only underlines a growing narrative the 31-year-old is a likely trade candidate. Bringing the former Baltimore Ravens’ standout back may not be seen as a priority by a new regime at Gillette Stadium so far focused more on re-signing younger, homegrown players.

Matthew Judon Not Confident About New Contract

Getting paid is proving a challenge for Judon this offseason. He’s set to enter free agency in 2025 after counting for $14,675,848 against the salary cap this year, according to Spotrac.com.

That’s a relatively modest cap hit for a pass-rusher with Judon’s track record. He has 66.5 career sacks to his credit, 32 since arriving in New England in 2021.

There’s no sign of Judon’s performances dipping, even though a torn biceps derailed his 2023 campaign. He’d started the season in fine fettle, logging four sacks in his first three games, including this one against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, highlighted by Ben Brown of The QB List.

Yet despite his enduring production, Judon is still frequently mentioned as a possible trade chip. It’s an idea endorsed by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who thinks Judon “might be more valuable to the Patriots rebuild as a trade asset.”

Judon’s history of strong productivity would likely attract trade suitors, but the Patriots lack an edge-rusher with the veteran’s skills. Unless one of their younger players can emerge and make any decision about a trade easier.

Patriots Set to Rely on Youth

Rebuilding around a core of young talent appears to be the preferred method for new head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf. The latter has already handed new deals to several younger stars, including safety Kyle Dugger and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is the latest to be rewarded with fresh terms. The 27-year-old was given a three-year extension containing “a base value of $15 million that can be worth up to $21 million” on Tuesday, July 2, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

As Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS highlighted, fourth-year pro Tavai has proved to be “versatile, instinctive, physical.”

Tavai stays in a group of inside linebackers also featuring Ja’Whaun Bentley and Marte Mapu, but the Patriots need more oomph on the outside. They retained Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, but neither are the kind of every-down game-wrecker Judon can be when healthy and on form.

It’s why the senior man still has value for a stout defense. The unit will continue to be the driving force for the Patriots during the first year of the Mayo and Wolf remodel.

Judon has a key role to play, but that could change if a team makes the Patriots an enticing enough offer. The right offer might not be forthcoming for a player coming off a season-ending injury and set to turn 32 in August.

Perhaps a contender with realistic playoff aspirations makes the right offer before the league’s trade deadline on November 5. Until then, the Patriots still need Judon.