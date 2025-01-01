Ravens Projected to Take Viral Offensive Lineman in 2025 NFL Draft

Great strides have been made by the Baltimore Ravens along a new-look offensive line in recent weeks, but many mock draft writers believe the team will still target the trenches late in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, especially if a lineman as versatile as Will Campbell is still available.

Campbell makes sense for the Ravens with what’s currently projected to be the 27th-overall pick. That’s according to The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino, who warns “the Ravens can’t get complacent along the offensive line.”

Taking Campbell would be a great way to avoid complacency. Valentino explained how the LSU standout “can theoretically play either tackle or guard spot, and he’d upgrade the Ravens at one or more of those positions early in his career. An efficient pass-blocker and impact road grader, Campbell can solidify one of a few shaky holes on the roster.”

There’s a lot to recommend Campbell, but the 20-year-old is also garnering attention for his recent unique take on the pressures of playing offensive line. A take that’s gone viral.

Will Campbell’s Viral Take on O-line Pressure Shows Maturity

Campbell was frank, humorous and thoughtful when giving his thoughts on the difference between playing offensive line and defensive line. He explained how D-linemen “all they got to do is get to the quarterback. One thing we live by in the O-line room, a D-lineman can get one sack a game, and that’s the only thing he can do for 12 games, he’ll be a top-five pick. You give up one sack a game for 12 games, you’re gonna work at Amazon,” per Bleacher Report.

There was honesty and maturity in Campbell’s answer. He essentially admitted life for an offensive lineman is demanding, maybe even unfair, but that’s the job.

It’s a job Campbell has performed admirably for the Tigers this season. He’s established himself as one of the most skilled and toughest blockers in the country.

Campbell’s reputation has been built on performances like this one against South Carolina, highlighted by Patriots.com Senior Reporter Evan Lazar.

Waiting for a player with Campbell’s traits might be deemed a reach for the Ravens. Yet this isn’t the strongest draft class along the offensive side of the trenches, so the top prospects should still be available late in the opening round.

It’s why Campbell isn’t the only draft lineman the Ravens might consider.

Ravens Have Draft Options Along Offensive Line

Campbell projects as a guard for some, including, Valentino’s colleague Kyle Crabbs. So the Ravens might covet a more natural tackle as an eventual successor for 30-year-old Ronnie Stanley, or else as an immediate replacement for Roger Rosengarten.

One prospect who could intrigue the Ravens is Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. He’s “a good mover with a repeatable pass set, which allowed him to fare quite well against the talented defensive fronts of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. He matched up and more than held his own against multiple future NFL edge-rushers, including Abdul Carter,” according to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.

He named the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams as logical fits for Conerly. Either he or Campbell would help the Ravens at more than one position up front.

Help is still needed, despite right tackle Rosengarten and guards Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele all making strides as new starters. They’ve helped Baltimore field the most-productive offense in football.

The true strength of the unit is a more dynamic cast of skill players. A group led by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry, but aided by the emergence of wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, along with tight end Isaiah Likely.

A core of playmakers this flexible and talented deserves the right foundation along the line.