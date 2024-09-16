John Harbaugh Makes Statement About Changing Ravens Offensive Line

J

ohn Harbaugh doesn’t sound open to changing the offensive line, despite the group struggling mightily for the Baltimore Ravens during Week 2’s 26-23 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Head coach Harbaugh was asked about the possibility of reshuffling a feeble line after the game on Sunday, September 15. He told reporters, “I’m just going to look to keep coaching the guys and keep getting better with the guys. I’ll look at the tape and we’ll see. We’re always going to play the best players, that’s always a part of it, if that is what your question is. We’ll always do that,” per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison.

Harbaugh isn’t about to take drastic action even though star quarterback Lamar Jackson was besieged by pressure at times against the Silver and Black. It marked the second game in a row a new-look O-line struggled to keep the pocket clean, a major reason why the Ravens are 0-2 to start the 2024 NFL season.

John Harbaugh Blasted for ‘Failure’ Along Offensive Line

The offensive line always looked like being the Ravens’ biggest weakness after three starters joined new teams in free agency. Right tackle Morgan Moses and guard John Simpson signed with the New York Jets, while veteran Kevin Zeitler joined the Detroit Lions.

Losing so many resources surprisingly didn’t prompt Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta to recruit proven replacements. Sticking with what they had now looks like a reckless gamble.

As Ellison’s co-host Bobby Trosset put it, “John Harbaugh had the audacity to defiantly respond to those who questioned (fairly) his offensive line after the Chiefs loss. He can play that game all he wants. The unit isn’t good enough & Daniel Faalele is a bona fide liability. Organizational failure.”

John Harbaugh had the audacity to defiantly respond to those who questioned (fairly) his offensive line after the Chiefs loss. He can play that game all he wants. The unit isn't good enough & Daniel Faalele is a bona fide liability. Organizational failure. https://t.co/Mr5F554SF1 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) September 15, 2024

Frustration is justified when the Ravens entered the season with Andrew Vorhees, Patrick Mekari and Faalele as potential replacements. The group lacks pedigree because Vorhees is a former seventh-round draft pick, Mekari is undrafted and Faalele is a fourth-rounder.

Faalele was exposed in key moments against the Raiders. Like when three-time Pro-Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby fooled him with a stunt to get to and flatten Jackson.

Poor footwork from Faalele was cited by Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire as the main reason for the Ravens surrendering this pivotal sack.

Daniel Faalele can’t get to Maxx Crosby in time on a stunt as he shuffles his feet, causing a sack in one of the biggest moments of the game pic.twitter.com/jSEMNcFxQz — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) September 15, 2024

A play like this is why Ellison renewed her call for 26-year-old Ben Cleveland to be given a starting role. Cleveland has experience, but has struggled enough times to be considered potential trade bait.

The Ravens won’t want to shift any viable linemen now. They’ll also hope one newcomer can continue to make a positive impression.

Ravens Need to Give Rookie a Longer Look

A mid-game change at right tackle provided some hope the Ravens can improve up front. It involved Roger Rosengarten replacing Mekari on the edge, and the second-round pick in this year’s draft performed admirably.

The rookie’s performance drew praise from Baltimore Beatdown’s Kyle Phoenix, who couldn’t “help but notice Crosby’s hasn’t been the same game-wrecker since rookie RT Roger Rosengarten entered the game.”

Trusting Rosengarten with more work can help solidify the line and prevent it from becoming a fatal flaw for the Ravens. The assignments will get tougher, with the Dallas Cowboys and a swarming pass rush led by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence on deck in Week 3.

Harbaugh needs to find a better formula in front of Jackson before the trip to AT&T Stadium.