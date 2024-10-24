The 10 Best NFL Quarterbacks of 2024, Ranked

So far, the wide receiver and running back positions have been ranked through the first seven weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Next is the quarterback position, which has been and up-and-down market so far this season.

There are names on this list that were not expected to be part of this discussion before the 2024 campaign transpired.

Now, this is not a ranking of the best quarterbacks based on their career statistics but is focused on their performance so far this season. A player or two on this list may find themselves on the edge because of what they have accomplished and team success, but their statistics will have them low on this list. One of the names will for sure be controversial, but it is important to remember the variables in every situation.

Without further explanation, let’s dive into the quarterbacks who have been the most consistent this season, and have earned a spot on the top 10 list.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

1,389 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions

This is the controversial name that is included on this list. Now, the statistical performance is nowhere near the level that the NFL world expects Mahomes to be at. However, he is the best quarterback in the NFL, and quarterback on the last remaining undefeated team in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Mahomes has been mostly pedestrian, he is always making the clutch play in the biggest spots in the game when necessary. He has struggled this season, but he deserves the benefit of the doubt. With the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins, expect Mahomes to be more consistent on third downs, and for his turnovers to slow down because of the fact he has another reliable target outside of Travis Kelce.

9. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

1,663 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

It has been inconsistent at times for Stroud and the Houston Texans offense, but the 23-year-old quarterback has done enough so far to be included on this list.

Before Nico Collins went down with the hamstring injury, Stroud was lights out, averaging 277 yards per game, while completing 68.9% of his passes during that stretch. The last two games — without Collins — Stroud has fallen off a bit, averaging 139 passing yards per game, while completing 56% of his passes.

Nonetheless, Stroud has led this team to a 5-2 record and has still been one of the best quarterbacks from the pocket when protected. Some people may be concerned about the direction of this offense, but once Collins returns and everyone gets on the same page, expect this passing attack to take off.

8. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

1,370 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and 5 interceptions

Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings have been the surprise story of the 2024 NFL season, as the former third-overall pick has led Minnesota to a 5-1 record, while commanding an explosive offense.

The 27-year-old quarterback has always had the arm talent, but the situation around him and decision making have been the two downfalls to his career. He has seemed to find the right fit, although it may only be a one-year proposition, as the Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy 11th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, Darnold has shown why teams were so high on him when he was in the draft process back in 2018. He has made incredible, down-the-field throws while taking care of the football, for the most part. It is compelling to see if Darnold can keep up this consistent performance throughout the season, but with the upcoming schedule — Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans — the USC product has a chance to prove doubters wrong.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

1,351 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions

The next three names on this list could appear in any order, but Love is the one who finds himself at No. 7.

Love has been incredibly productive and lethal while he has been healthy. The Green Bay Packers have averaged 28 points per game when Love has started — he missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a meniscus injury.

However, turnovers have been an issue, with 8 interceptions on the year, and there have been multiple other instances where he has put the ball in harm’s way, especially at times when he doesn’t have to. For instance, in Week 7 against the Texans with about 15 seconds left in regulation and the team already near field goal range, Love forced a pass into the endzone that could have been intercepted.

It’s times like that where it is tough to fully trust Love. However, he is leading one of the best offenses in the league, and if he can limit those turnover-worthy plays, the Packers are going to be in the Super Bowl discussion by the end of the season.

6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

1,410 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions

Before the season, the Washington Commanders were an afterthought with a rookie quarterback in Daniels and an overall underwhelming roster. However, Daniels has entered the NFL and instantly performed to the level of an established veteran, leading Washington to a 5-2 record and currently sitting in first place in the NFC East.

The 6 passing touchdowns may seem low, but Daniels’ arm talent is not the only thing that gives defenses issues. His rushing ability adds another element to the Commanders’ offensive gameplan. The 23-year-old quarterback has run for 372 yards and 4 touchdowns on 66 attempts.

For a rookie quarterback to come in and instantly have his team positioned where they are this point of the season is very impressive. Especially when you take into account that the defense is one of the worst units in the league.

It can also be argued that he is already the best quarterback in his division. If the Commanders win the division in his first season starting, he has a good chance of cracking into the top half of this list.

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1,859 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and 7 interceptions

Mayfield and Love could be flip-flopped, but right now the former first-overall pick is higher positioned on this list. Unfortunately, Mayfield could slip off this list with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans suffering significant injuries — Godwin out for the season and Evans expected to miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury — leaving Mayfield without his top two weapons.

While Mayfield has also dealt with an interception problem, which could become more of an issue with the loss of Godwin and Evans, he does lead the league with 18 touchdown passes. It’s just a shame that we may have seen the best of Mayfield this season because of his teammates’ injuries.

Mayfield has been another pleasant story this season, but the injuries may be too much to overcome, and similarly to Mayfield’s future on this list, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could slip out of the playoff discussion in the coming weeks.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

1,483 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions

The zero interceptions is not a typo. Allen has taken incredible care of the ball, while leading an offense that has been without any legitimate outside receiver for the bulk of the season so far. That has changed with the acquisition of Amari Cooper.

Allen has been known to counter his superhuman plays with head-scratching interceptions, but that has not been the case this season. The 28-year-old quarterback is still producing those back-breaking plays, while not giving the defense any opportunities to flip the game with a turnover. In addition, Allen has run for 3 touchdowns, which is another element defense have to account for when defending Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

Despite not possessing an abundance of top-end players on the outside, the former first-round pick has the Bills comfortably atop the AFC East with a chance at a top-three overall seed in the AFC.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

1,610 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions

Efficient is the best word to describe Goff and this Detroit Lions offense, as they have been unstoppable the last few weeks.

In the last three weeks, the 30-year-old quarterback has as many touchdowns (7) as incompletions (7). That is an unthinkable stat when talking about an NFL quarterback.

As of right now, the Lions are clearly the top team in the NFC, and it would not be shocking at all if this team earns the top seed in the conference and reaches the Super Bowl. Goff has become one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league, but if he continues this performance up, he will be part of the MVP conversation.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

1,759 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions

If it weren’t for a terrible defense and low support from that side of the ball, Burrow would be included in the MVP conversation. However, the Cincinnati Bengals are 3-4 and in third place in the AFC North. A quick tidbit: the Bengals have a better point differential (+12) than the Texans (+6).

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old quarterback has a 7:1 TD-INT ratio and has Cincinnati as a Top 10 scoring offense, averaging 25.4 points per game, while the defense is 20th in points allowed with 23.7 points given up per contest.

Burrow has continued to light up opposing defenses with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside, but it still may not be enough to propel this team into the playoffs by the end of the regular season. Reaching the playoffs is still a realistic expectation, but defense could prevent that from happening.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

1,810 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and 2 interceptions

This one is pretty easy, as Jackson has not only been the best quarterback in the league, but the best player in the entire league. He is also in line to win his third MVP award if he continues to play at this level.

As a passer, this is the best the 27-year-old quarterback has looked as a distributor of the football. If he can consistently beat defenses from within the pocket, it is virtually impossible to stop Jackson and this offense when everything is clicking.

It goes without saying that Jackson is also a nightmare when he decides to tuck and run, and that has been a continued narrative this season. In seven games, Jackson has run for 455 yards and 2 touchdowns on 73 rushing attempts. His 5 fumbles and 4 fumbles lost is a minor concern, but you will take that with Jackson’s production on the ground.

He is undoubtedly the favorite for MVP as things stand after seven weeks, and there is no sign of this offense slowing down. Expect this to continue to be the story until further notice.

Did we get it right, NFL fans? Sound off in the comments!