Bears TE Cole Kmet Makes NFL History in Big Win Over Jaguars

The Chicago Bears offense was exceptional in the team’s Week 6 trouncing of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, though tight end Cole Kmet stood above the rest.

That is saying something considering rookie QB Caleb Williams completed 23-of-29 passes for 4 TDs and led Chicago to at least 35 points for the second consecutive week. Two of those touchdowns belonged to Kmet, who also finished the day with 5 total grabs for 70 yards.

But what put the tight end over the top on Sunday, October 13, was that he assumed the duties of injured long snapper Scott Daly — and in doing so made NFL history.

Cole Kmet is the first long snapper in NFL history to score two touchdowns in a half. (Yes, you read that correctly) https://t.co/SBtvQ44Fyl — Pete Byrne WSBT (@PeteByrneSports) October 13, 2024

“Cole Kmet is the first long snapper in NFL history to score two touchdowns in a half. (Yes, you read that correctly,” Pete Byrne of CBS and FOX Sports reported via an X post.

Kmet has 26 catches on 29 targets for 289 yards and 3 scores this season.

Caleb Williams Heating up Connections With Pass Catchers

Chicago now enters its bye week with a record of 4-2 and an offense that has been clicking on pretty much all cylinders over the past two games.

In fairness, those two contests came against the Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers — two of the worst teams in the league — but Williams has shown that he is building rapport with his pass catchers across the offense.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has battled a heel injury since the preseason and has already missed two games this year, had his first big outing with 5 catches for 41 yards and the other 2 scores off the hand of Williams.

In the week prior against the Panthers at Solider Field, wideout DJ Moore went off for 5 catches, 105 yards and 2 TDs. Moore led the team coming into Week 6 with 294 yards, with Kmet and rookie wideout Rome Odunze both with over 200 yards receiving as well, per ESPN.

The running game has also picked up, as running back D’Andre Swift — one of the team’s premier free agent signings over the offseason — has scored a rushing TD in each of the previous three games.

He finished the contest against Jacksonville with 91 yards and a score after consecutive outings of 73 yards against Carolina and a season-high 93 rushing yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bears Face Tough Stretch of Schedule Following Bye Week

Chicago has now won three games in a row, as its offense is finally starting to play in a fashion worthy of the team’s borderline elite defense. However, things get considerably more difficult after the bye week.

All three of the Bears opponents over this steak are one-win teams. Chicago’s other victory, which came in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, was also over a team that has just one win through Week 6.

The Bears can only play the teams in front of them, and their losses haven’t been bad, either. Chicago fell by one score to both the Houston Texans (5-1) and Indianapolis Colts (3-3) on the road in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

The team now gets to rest up before traveling to play the Washington Commanders (4-2). After that are games against the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) and New England Patriots (1-5) before an eight-game stretch to finish the season against opponents that are all .500 or better one-third of the way through the 2024 campaign.