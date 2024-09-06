Browns WR Amari Cooper Sends Clear Message on Trade Rumors

Amari Cooper remained tight-lipped about a cryptic Instagram post he shared amid reports that the Cleveland Browns were exploring a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk.

The Browns were among the finalists for Aiyuk as he tried to force his way out of San Francisco via trade. Cleveland’s package for Aiyuk included Cooper and a second or third-round pick, per Albert Breer of the MMQB.

With rumors swirling, Cooper took to social media with a message.

“lol, I wouldn’t mind at all,” Cooper wrote in an Instagram story. The post was especially notable, considering Cooper rarely posts to social media.

Cooper was asked about the post on Thursday, September 5 and responded with a big grin.

“Hey, I mean, the media is all about sensationalism, so I’ll let y’all have fun with whatever y’all thought that might’ve meant,” he said.

Reading between the lines, it’s pretty clear what Cooper meant. His name was being floated in trade rumors and he really would not have minded landing with the 49ers — a team that has advanced deep into the postseason in four of the last five seasons, including a pair of Super Bowl appearances.

Cooper said he did not have a conversation with the Browns over the trade talks.

“No, I didn’t,” Cooper said. “At the end of the day, it’s neither here nor there, so I’m just focused on playing my best football Week 1.”

Amari Cooper’s Future With Browns Uncertain

For now, at least, Cooper is a key member of the Browns’ offense. He’s coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns. Cooper will be the Browns’ unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver but has some help, with Elijah Moore, the newly-acquired Jerry Jeudy, and tight end David Njoku in the mix.

However, the trade rumors amplified questions about Cooper’s future in Cleveland. He held out of minicamp for an extension, but the sides settled on a restructure. It guarantees his $20 million salary and gives him a raise via $5 million in incentives.

Cooper, 30, has said he would like to remain in Cleveland but can test free agency next offseason.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

The question is whether Cooper will “earn it” and sign with the Browns or another team as a free agent.

Browns Release WR David Bell Ahead of Opener

The Browns did shake up their wide receiver depth a bit before their opener against the Dallas Cowboys, waiving former third-round pick David Bell.

Bell didn’t make an immediate impact during his time in Cleveland, catching just 38 passes for 381 yards in his first two seasons. However, he did have a good camp and earned praise as a “reliable” option.

“I mean, the word that always comes with David, is the word dependability,” Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea said in August. “He’s been dependable in various roles for us. He’s able to handle multiple roles for us in different ways. He helps our team. So, I can’t say enough about David Bell. And again, when I say the word David Bell and his name, dependability comes right with that.”

The Browns’ depth chart now includes Cooper, Moore and Jeudy, as well as rookie Jamari Thrash and second-year receiver Cedric Tillman.