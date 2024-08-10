Browns WR Amari Cooper Responds to Trade Rumors With 6-Word Message

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has responded to the trade rumors linking him in a potential deal with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, the Browns were set to send Cooper as well as second- and fifth-round draft picks to the 49ers for Aiyuk. Cleveland and San Francisco worked out the trade compensation, but the hangup was that Aiyuk did not want to play for the Browns.

His preferred destination is the Pittsburgh Steelers, or he could stay with the 49ers if they agree on an extension.

“The Browns are out, even though they wanted to be in. The problem was that Aiyuk didn’t want to be in Cleveland,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said.

Cleveland played a dangerous game by involving their No. 1 wide receiver in what became very public trade talks. Word got back to Cooper, who responded via social media on Friday night.

“Lol I wouldn’t mind at all,” Cooper wrote in an Instagram post.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers Revive Contract Talks

The 49ers and Aiyuk restarted extension talks on Friday after a long hiatus. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns understand that they are unlikely to acquire Aiyuk.

“49ers star WR Brandon Aiyuk recently had a sit-down meeting with Kyle Shanahan and others in the organization where ‘some open and candid thoughts were expressed.’ The two sides have since restarted negotiations on a long-term deal and there is some optimism that Aiyuk could remain in SF. Situation remains ‘very fluid’ but a sudden development,” Schultz reported. “It’s also my understanding that the Browns, who have been in pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk, are under the impression that they are unlikely to acquire him in a trade.”

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020 and is due to make $14.124 million next season with the 49ers on his fifth-year option.

He’s seeking around $30 million per season, which would put him on par with some of the top pass-catchers in the NFL.

Browns Did Not Extend Amari Cooper’s Contract

The Browns and Cooper agreed to a restructured contract before training camp. Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp as part of his effort to land a new deal. He didn’t get his ultimate goal of landing an extension and long-term security, but the restructuring was a compromise. The restructure does not prevent the Browns from offering Cooper an extension at some point.

“I think everybody here understands what Amari has meant to the organization in our affinity for him. He’s an excellent player, outstanding human being. He’s a really good professional,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on July 29. “One of the things that’s interesting, with Amari assuming normal health, he has a chance to get to 10,000 yards this year, and he’s probably about a year and a half away from having his – if you look over the course of his career, spending the most time with the Browns relative to other organizations. So all of those things are important to us. He’s been a big part of our success last year, and we were glad we were able to resolve the situation.”

Cooper, who recently turned 30, had his $20 million for this season guaranteed and the Browns added $5 million in incentives.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

Cooper recorded 1,250 yards on 72 catches last season, earning the fifth Pro Bowl nod of his career.