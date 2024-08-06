Browns Closing in on Trade for 49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk

The Cleveland Browns are closing in on a deal for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk and have the framework for a trade.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers have negotiated the “frameworks of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.”

It now comes down to Aiyuk and which team he chooses based on the contract numbers they are offering him. The 49ers granted Aiyuk the right to negotiate with the Browns, Patriots, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, per Maiocco.

Cleveland and New England have put together trade compensation packages that make sense for the 49ers, along with competitive bids for Aiyuk regarding a contract.

Aiyuk officially requested a trade in July. He has reported for camp but has not been practicing much. He’s coming off a season in which he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade May Cost Browns Amari Cooper

Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020 and is scheduled to make $14.124 million next season on his fifth-year option. With wide receiver contracts skyrocketing around the league this offseason, Aiyuk is seeking a deal to put him on par with some of his peers.

Notably, Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with $110 million guaranteed. Aiyuk probably won’t land an extension of that magnitude but will likely be close to Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million annual average value) and Chicago Bears pass-catcher DJ Moore ($27.5 million AAV).

It’s still unknown what the Browns are offering the 49ers for Aiyuk. But it’s unlikely San Francisco would agree to a deal without getting back another wide receiver. That makes Amari Cooper likely a part of the trade.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com recently addressed the Aiyuk trade rumors, citing Cooper as a key piece.

“[The 49ers] could plug Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler into their system, and not miss a beat in this high stakes season with the departure of Aiyuk, their No. 1 receiver, and a second-team AP All-Pro in 2023,” Cabot said.

Browns Agreed to Restructured Deal With Amari Cooper

The Browns and Cooper agreed to a restructured deal prior to training camp that prevented a holdout. Cooper got all his $20 million contract guaranteed, plus $5 million in additional incentives. However, the Browns did not add years to his deal, so Cooper is still searching for long-term security.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

If the Browns can work out the cap situation, they could also include a first-round pick and perhaps keep Cooper, at least for this season. It’d potentially be an all-in move to give Cleveland the top receiving unit in the league.

The Browns and general manager Andrew Berry have built their wide receiving unit through trades. Cooper, Elijah Moore, and, most recently, Jerry Jeudy have all been acquired via trade.

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.