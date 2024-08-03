Browns Dubbed Trade ‘Front-Runner’ for 49ers Star Brandon Aiyuk

The Cleveland Browns have been dubbed a front-runner in trade talks involving disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk recently requested a trade and is seeking a new deal from the 49ers. Aiyuk has reported for camp but has not been practicing. He’s coming off a season in which he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020 and will make $14.124 million next season with the 49ers on his fifth-year option.

There’s been some buzz around the Browns and Aiyuk for a solid chunk of the offseason. Most of it has been relatively unfounded, but notable beat reporters like Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com have addressed the trade rumor. Cabot likes the idea of swapping 30-year-old Amari Cooper for Aiyuk but also noted it’s unlikely to happen.

Cam Marino of NFL Draft Buzz has the latest link between the Browns and Aiyuk. He named the Browns and the New England Patriots as the top suitors.

“The Patriots and Browns are the front runners in trade discussions for 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, per a league source,” Marino wrote on X. “Both teams are offering more than $30 million. Though the Steelers are also in the mix, this should come down to the Patriots and the Browns. Aiyuk is not expected to be a 49er in 2024.”

It should be noted that Marino is not a known newsbreaker. But it further fuels the rumors linking the Browns to Aiyuk.

Browns Would Struggle to Pay Brandon Aiyuk

Logistically, the compensation could be a combination of Cooper — fresh off a Pro Bowl year — and some draft picks. Aiyuk is four years younger than Cooper.

But the Browns might not be able to pay Aiyuk the top dollar he desires, as they must navigate a complex cap situation in the coming years.

A $30 million deal would put Aiyuk on par with some of the league’s top pass-catchers. Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown inked a four-year, $120 million deal this offseason that pays him just over $30 million per season.

That being said, the Browns and general manager Andrew Berry have not been shy about making impactful moves if they feel they can bring the team closer to winning a Super Bowl. Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Jerry Jeudy — the Browns’ top three receivers — were all acquired via trade.

Amari Cooper ‘Content’ After Contract Restructure

The Browns and Cooper agreed to a restructured deal prior to training camp that prevented a holdout. Cooper got all his $20 million contract guaranteed, plus $5 million in additional incentives. However, the Browns did not add years to his deal, so he’ll be a free agent next offseason.

It underscores how careful Cleveland is being with their roster construction — even with someone as consistent as Cooper. He caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last season. He snagged 78 receptions for 1,160 the year prior and added nine touchdowns.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said on Thursday, July 25. “But you know, you can always get what you wish for all the time. It’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

The Browns have praised Cooper for his contributions on the field and in the locker room. Berry also noted that the recent restructuring won’t prevent the team from extending Cooper at some point.