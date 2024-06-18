Proposed Trade Rumor Lands Browns Amari Cooper Replacement

Disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has surfaced as a rumored trade target for the Cleveland Browns, who are dealing with Amari Cooper holding out for a new deal.

Aiyuk is seeking a lucrative contract extension. He’s coming off a season in which he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020 and will count $14.124 million against the cap next season for the 49ers.

Cooper is seeking his own extension with the Browns. The 30-year-old pass-catcher is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he carried the passing game despite an unstable QB situation. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches.

Cooper is set to make $23.7 million next season — the final year of a five-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

A trade rumor swapping Aiyuk for Cooper started to gain buzz on social media on Monday, June 17. A message from the “NFL Notifications” account sparked the rumor mill.

“We have heard that an Amari Cooper for Brandon Aiyuk trade may be an option for the Browns and 49ers,” the account wrote. “The Browns want to get younger at WR, while the 49ers will only keep one of Samuel or Aiyuk long-term as they are thrilled with Ricky Pearsall.”

Browns’ Aiyuk-Cooper Swap Sparks Speculation

It’s far from a reliable source but the idea sparked some speculation. Some were fans of the Browns taking on the 49ers young star.

“Interesting. I’d say Amari Cooper is the better receiver, but yes, after factoring in age, could be a good move for the Browns,” one fan wrote.

Another chimed in: “Aiyuk for Cooper is a good trade. If I were the Browns I would try getting it done asap!”

Others pointed out that it doesn’t exactly solve the Browns’ problem. With multiple big contracts on the books, the team faces a cap crunch in the coming years. Paying Aiyuk top dollar might not be in the cards.

Cooper is older but also a locker-room leader. In addition, he probably would not command the same amount as a receiver four years younger than him.

Wide receiver contracts have skyrocketed around the league this offseason, with Justin Jefferson, AJ Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown signing monster deals. Cooper likely won’t come close to resetting the market with an extension. Most estimates have him landing a deal close to what Mike Evans got from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (two years, $52 million).

Browns Want to Work Through Amari Cooper Holdout

The Browns are hopeful they can reach a resolution with Cooper. He’s their unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver and has been a model teammate since landing in Cleveland.

“What I will say about Amari is since he’s been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he’s obviously been a high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said during a June 17 appearance on NFL Network. “But he’s also a great teammate and he’s a great professional. We’re happy to have him as a member of the organization.

“Sometimes all teams will have periods where they go through this type of situation, but it does not change our affinity for Amari. We’ll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he’s a big part of our culture.”

The Browns open the season against the Dallas Cowboys — Cooper’s former team — on September 8.