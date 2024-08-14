Browns Get Tough News on $100 Million Defender

After taking a hit during practice, Cleveland Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward is in concussion protocol.

Ward went in for a hit on wide receiver Elijah Moore during practice on Monday, August 12 and emerged shaken up. Ward was wearing a guardian cap during the play. On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Ward will miss some time.

“He’s in protocol,” Stefanski said.

Ward potentially suffering another concussion is a scary situation for the Browns star. It’s would be his fifth concussion since being drafted in 2018. Ward suffered a concussion in the Browns’ preseason finale last season but was able to return for the opener.

“I don’t think you can take any concussion lightly, but I’m good,” Ward said last September. “I feel great, ready to play the game. I take the necessary steps of healing up and doing the exercising and things that the doctors tell me. So I feel good, I’m out there, I’m ready to play, enjoy playing the game of football and I’m not too concerned. I’m good.”

Ward is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He’s earned three Pro Bowl nods, has 15 interceptions on his resume and routinely goes against opponents’ top receivers. However, his availability has been an issue throughout his career. Ward has never played a full season and missed four games last year.

Ward signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Browns in 2022.

Denzel Ward Joins Browns CB Greg Newsome on Sideline

The Browns are missing two of their top three corners with Ward now on the sideline. Greg Newsome II is still on the non-football injury list and has not been cleared for a return.

Newsome injured his hamstring during a workout away from the facility and recently had surgery. The Browns are hopeful he’ll be available for Week 1.

“Yeah, man, it hurt,” Ward said of Newsome’s injury in July. “Greg’s a big energy guy for the team, a leader for this team and a great player out there on the field, so we’re just looking forward to getting him back as soon as possible, but just wishing him the best. But yeah, it definitely, definitely hurt though, him being out.”

Newsome is heading into his fourth season with the Browns. He was the team’s first-round pick in 2021. The Browns picked up Newsome’s fifth-year option this offseason after he notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season.

Browns CB Martin Emerson Looking Forward to Justin Jefferson Matchup

With Ward and Newsome out, Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. should see some time covering Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson during joint practices. Jefferson. Emerson is embracing the challenge of facing one of the best receivers in the league.

“I hope so,” Emerson said of going against Jefferson. “I really don’t care, honestly, who’s lined up against me. I’m going to make him respond to me, do my job, do what I do, but of course got that on my mind when he comes in here. He’s one of the best receivers in the game, excited to get game reps against him and just learn whatever I can and just apply to my game from those reps.”

The Browns starters will work against the Vikings for two days in joint practices. The sides will face off on Saturday, August 17 in their second preseason affair.