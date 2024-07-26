Browns ‘Hurt’ After Key Defender Undergoes Surgery

The Cleveland Browns will be without cornerback Greg Newsome for a chunk of training camp and potentially the start of the season as he recovers from hamstring surgery.

Newsome injured his hamstring during a workout away from the facility. The Browns put Newsome on the non-football injury list before camp and provided some more details on Thursday, July 25.

“Hopefully have (Newsome) back for Week 1 but I’ll have more of an update as we get closer,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

The Browns started training camp this week at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. Cleveland star cornerback Denzel Ward said that Newsome’s presence has been missed.

“Yeah, man, it hurt,” Ward said. “Greg’s a big energy guy for the team, a leader for this team and a great player out there on the field, so we’re just looking forward to getting him back as soon as possible, but just wishing him the best. But yeah, it definitely, definitely hurt though, him being out.”

Cameron Mitchell Filling in for Greg Newsome

Newsome is heading into his fourth season with the Browns. He was the team’s first-round pick in 2021. The Browns picked up Newsome’s fifth-year option this offseason after he notched career-highs in tackles (49), tackles for loss (4), pass breakups (14) and interceptions (2) last season.

Newsome has established himself as a very capable cornerback but has been bumped into the slot. Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward hold down the outside spots. In his absence, second-year cornerback Cameron Mitchell will get more work.

“He didn’t play (much) as a rookie,” Ward said. “I think this is a great opportunity for him to step up with Greg being out and getting more reps, but he got playing time last year. Him and Greg rotated and he showed up. So I think he’s going to do well for us. I’m real confident in putting him in there at the nickel spot or the corner spot and not losing a step with Greg being out.”

Browns DT Dalvin Tomlin Also to Have Surgery

Another starter the Browns are without is defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. The Browns’ big man is set to have arthroscopic surgery on his knee on Friday, July 26.

“You don’t want to be without anybody,” Stefanski said of the injuries. “You want everybody here. But you’re right, we feel strongly about the roster. We feel strongly about those positions, and we’ll get those guys back when they’re ready.”

A timeline for Tomlinson’s return is still uncertain but the Browns hope to have him available for their opener on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. In his absence, one of the more exciting training camp battles will happen in the trenches.

Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Siaki Ika, Quinton Jefferson and second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. will all be looking to make an impact and earn reps when the season rolls around.

The Browns opened camp with seven players out, including Newsome and Tomlinson. The others are safety D’Anthony Bell (shin), running back Nick Chubb (knee), and tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee).